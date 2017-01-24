Home | News | Dwarf takes down man twice his size in street fight
Trump warns auto executives to build new cars in America
Cab driver praises John Elway as he sits in the back seat

Dwarf takes down man twice his size in street fight



  • 20 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • The dwarf expertly ducked and avoided the man's swings as they battled 
  • Then went right for man's face, catching him off guard and causing him to fall 
  • As the man laid on the ground the dwarf successfully landed multiple punches  

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 11:54 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 12:27 EST, 24 January 2017

One man learned the hard way that when it comes to fights, size doesn't matter.

That was the lesson learned when he decided to take on a little person during an altercation in a parking lot.

As the fight begins, the dwarf expertly ducks and avoids the man’s swings before landing a few punches of his own.

 

One dwarf has proven that skill is more important than size when it comes to fights One dwarf has proven that skill is more important than size when it comes to fights
The dwarf was filmed taking down a man who was twice his height during a fight in a parking lot The dwarf was filmed taking down a man who was twice his height during a fight in a parking lot

One dwarf has proven that skill is more important than size when it comes to fights as he took down a man twice his height in a parking lot 

He then goes right for the man’s face, catching him off guard and causing him to fall on the ground.

As the man lays by a car, the dwarf continues to punch him over and over again.

The man is able to get one punch in, but the dwarf then grabs him and expertly throws his competitor off.

They face off again, the dwarf smoothly ducking another swing and landing one last punch before the video cuts out. 

The dwarf went right for the man's face, catching him off guard and causing him to fall on the ground The dwarf went right for the man's face, catching him off guard and causing him to fall on the ground
The dwarf then continued to repeatedly punch him The dwarf then continued to repeatedly punch him

The dwarf went right for the man's face, catching him off guard and causing him to fall on the ground before repeatedly punching him 


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Dwarf takes down man twice his size in street fight
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Theresa May braces for Supreme Court Brexit ruling

Theresa May braces for Supreme Court Brexit ruling

Julian Assange turns on Waleed Aly in tense interview

Julian Assange turns on Waleed Aly in tense interview

Piers Morgan rows with Ewan McGregor over women's march

Piers Morgan rows with Ewan McGregor over women's march

Latest Nigeria News