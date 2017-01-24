Trump warns auto executives to build new cars in America

By Francesca Chambers, White House Correspondent For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:34 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 12:30 EST, 24 January 2017

President Donald Trump sent auto executives another stark warning before a breakfast Tuesday morning at the White House.

'I want new plants to be built here for cars sold here!' he said over Twitter, using his personal handle. The message was then retweeted by the account of the President of the United States.

Trump met today with the heads of Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and the VP of government affairs for the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers.

The president said it was a 'great meeting' in an afternoon tweet that was accompanied by a photo of him sitting at a table, a smile on his face, surrounded by the execs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

President Donald Trump sent auto executives another stark warning before a breakfast Tuesday morning at the White House

In the lead up to his inauguration, Trump named and shamed car companies for manufacturing vehicles in Mexico that are sold in the U.S., including GM, and threatened them with a 'big border tax.'

He went after Ford on the campaign trail more aggressively than others.

Trump told GM CEO Mary Barra in today's meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, 'You're not being singled out.'

'But you have a lot of plants from a lot of different items built in the United States. And it’s happening, it’s happening big league,' he said.

Thanking attendees of the meeting for being there, he said, 'We have a very big push on to have auto plants and other plants, many other plants.'

Whirlpool was at the White House yesterday, he said, revealing that he talked to the appliance company during a breakfast with business leaders about its construction facilities.

'I want although that brings jobs. It’s the long term jobs that we’re looking for,' he said. 'We’re bringing manufacturing back to the United States big league, we’re reducing taxes very substantially and we’re reducing unnecessary regulations.'

Ford CEO Mark Fields was at that meeting, as well as the one today.

Trump said he and Fields, whose company abandoned plans this month to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and will invest $700 million in Michigan, had come to an understanding.

'We’re going to make the process much more simple for the auto companies and for everybody else who wants to do business in the United States,' Trump said.

Fields told reporters from the driveway of the White House Monday that business leaders had a 'very, very positive meeting' with Trump. I think a very positive meeting for the United States of America and manufacturing,' he said.

'I come out with a lot of confidence that the president is very, very serious on making sure that the United States economy is going be strong and have policies, tax regulatory or trade to drive that. And I think that encourages all of us as CEOs as we make decisions going forward.'

Trump told auto executives today at the beginning of his meeting, before reporters were ushered out, 'You’re going to find this to be from being very inhospitable to extremely hospitable.

'I think we’ll go down as one of the most friendly countries and right now it’s not.'

Trump, greets Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, as Vice President Mike Pence greets Craig Glidden, Executive Vice President, Legal and Public Policy and General Counsel of GM, at the meeting

The former real estate mogul, who remains a billionaire, told them he has friends who want to build in the U.S. but have been unable to get the environmental permits they need 'over something that nobody ever heard of before.

'And it’s absolutely crazy,' he said.

Trump declared himself 'an environmentalist' while arguing that regulations issued by the government's environmental watch dog are 'out of control.'

'We’re going to make it a very short process. And we’re going to either give you your permits or we’re not going to give you your permits. But you’re going to know very quickly,' he said. 'And it is an honor to be with you today.'

The president is expected to begin signing executive orders immediately to strip away regulations issued by the Environmental Protection Agency that Republicans and businesses have identified as overly burdensome.

This morning he was scheduled to sign additional executive orders. It was not immediately clear if any involving the EPA were among them.

He began the day with a roundtable and listening session with Craig Glidden and Barra of GM, Fields and Ziad Ojakli of Ford, Sergio Marchionne of Fiat and Karr of the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers.

Also attending was Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff, Steve Bannon, chief strategist and senior counselor to the president, Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to the president on policy, Jared Kushner, another senior adviser, Josh Pitcock, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, and former Missouri Gov. Matt Blunt, now the president of the American Automotive Policy Council.

The vice president was also in the meeting. A representative for Toyota, a Japanese car company Trump has targeted on Twitter, was not on the initial list of attendees provided to reporters.

Trump had called out GM in a tweet earlier this month for making a version of the Chevy Cruze across the border 'tax free.' The tweet told GM to make the sedan 'in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!'

Several days later he took aim at Toyota Motor over its pre-existing plans to build a plant in Baja, Mexico that will produce Corolla cars that will be sold in the U.S.

'NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax,' Trump told the car company.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican like Trump, suggested the same week that Trump's tough talk had no teeth, though. Congress has no intention of slapping new tariffs on companies that make their products in Mexico.

Ryan said congressional Republicans believe that tax and regulatory reforms are the 'secret to making American businesses more competitive' - 'not raising prices or raising tariffs, but lowering the costs and leveling the playing field.'