Father claims he can attach household objects to his body

A Bosnian man claims he has an unusual ability to attach household items to his body as he radiates a 'special energy'.

Nermin Halilagic, 38, from Bihac, says he can stick both metal and plastic objects to his skin without making any special preparation first.

And pictures have emerged appearing to show everyday items such as spoons, forks and knives being attached to his body.

More unusually, he claims he can also stick the likes of remote controls, plates and even mobile phones to his skin.

Mr Halilagic claims it was only days ago that he realised he had a special skill when he was doing the dishes with his young son.

He told Croatian broadcaster N1: 'Three nights ago after dinner with my son, we were doing the dishes.

'Then it happened - a fork, which was located on a plate, by itself stuck to me, and that was a shock.'

The father says his son then began sticking other objects on to his body and he realised that they too started attaching themselves to his skin.

He also added that he had no idea he had the ability as he does not feel any different.

However, Mr Halilagic is far from the only man with magnetic powers.

In 2013, Etibar Elchyev from Georgia broke the world record for the highest number of spoons stuck to a person.

He managed to secure 53 metal spoons on his neck and chest and lifted a man sitting on a car hood that was magnetised to his chest.

