Photographer Guido Diana captures stunning American scenes

By Ann Schmidt For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:08 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 11:08 EST, 24 January 2017

Guido Diana had been standing alone at the top of a hill for almost an hour.

The wind was blowing and he was getting colder by the minute. He wondered if it was even worth staying.

Finally, the train he had been waiting for passed and the amateur photographer captured the moment he had waited so patiently for.

The 26-year-old was inspired by his grandfather to travel 15,000 miles (24,000 km) across North America.

‘My grandfather unfortunately died at a very young age, at 60 years old, and it was one of his dreams to travel North America,’ Guido said. ‘[He] passed away when I was three so I have no active memories of him. I always heard from my mother and grandmother that it was his lifelong wish to visit the Rocky Mountains and travel America after retiring.

BOW RIVER, ALBERTA, CANADA: Guido found the perfect place in Banff National Park to capture the view of an approaching train, pictured above. While he was walking around the park, someone from the area recommended he walk near the train tracks. When he got there, a group of tourists were standing around waiting for the train and taking pictures, but Guido saw the hill with a better view. He climbed up the steep hillside and waited for almost an hour in the wind and cold, but it paid off. ‘It’s a picture that had some work in it, dedication of waiting,’ he said. ‘So I guess that makes it my most favorite picture’

EMERALD LAKE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA: Guido had tried for several days to photograph Lake Louise at sunset, but the weather wasn't looking good. Instead, he decided to try his luck at Emerald Lake nearby, pictured above. 'When I got there I immediately fell in love with the cottage-like building at the edge of the lake,' he said. 'I decided to wait a little after sunset until they turned their lights on to capture the warmth of the building under a snow capped mountain in the background'

GUIDO'S JOURNEY ACROSS THE U.S. AND CANADA Guido Diana (pictured above) traveled 15,000 miles across North America in just 90 days. Here is a list of the places he visited: New York City, New York Washington, D.C. Portland, Oregon Seattle, Washington Various locations, Colorado Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Merrit, British Columbia, Canada Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada San Francisco, California Big Sur, California Yosemite National Park, California Various locations, Utah Various locations, Arizona Las Vegas, Nevada

'Since I was his first and only grandson he had during the time he was alive, I feel a strong personal connection with him... That’s why I basically thought, well, I could make the same mistake as he did, pursue a career and get into the daily life routine or I can just do it now, while I’m still young, and do this photography project.’

And he did.

Guido, who is from the Netherlands, started out in New York City and Washington, D.C., then flew out to the west coast and Canada, taking thousands of pictures along the way.

Guido is an amateur photographer and completely self-taught. He hasn’t taken a single class and learns techniques from YouTube videos, photography blogs and other photographers that he meets.

‘It’s just how I learned and improved,' he said. 'But it’s an everlasting process. You just keep on improving yourself and raising the bar for yourself.’

Guido's love for photography comes from a journey he took after he graduated university with a degree in business management.

He decided to backpack through Australia for two years. He also worked on a farm, seeding grain on a tractor 80 hours a week for three months. His hard work paid off.

Between flights, hostels and other last minute accommodations, Guido spent between $5,000-$6,000 in three months, all of it coming out of his farm savings.

His trip began in New York City on September 11, where he took a picture of the World Trade Center’s light beams, honoring the victims of the 2001 attack.

Though Guido wanted to spend a longer time visiting the US, his visa only allowed him 90 days. Even in that short time, Guido visited nine US states, two Canadian provinces, nine national parks and camped out for 42 nights.

He also took 7,744 photos, which he slimmed down to 35 that he edited and posted on social media, before sharing eight with DailyMail.com.

But now that his trip across North America is over, Guido plans to work as a commercial photographer in real estate and architecture.

He said: ‘I definitely will continue traveling. The next thing I am thinking about is photographing historic Italian cities.’

ATHABASCA GLACIER, ALBERTA, CANADA: Guido knew for his whole trip that he wanted to take a picture of a glacier's ice cave, something he had done on an earlier visit to Iceland. So at 35F (2C), Guido walked through Canada's Athabasca Glacier, pictured above. ‘The coloring of the blue ice - that’s just so phenomenal,’ he said. Signs recommended that visitors turn back, but Guido went on unafraid: ‘I would have been scared if it was like summer because it probably would have been dripping down ice on me, but I felt relatively safe that nothing would happen in those temperatures. A glacier is always moving, so it’s always a risk... I think it was worth the risk. I would definitely not recommend to all people doing that, of course’

PEYTO LAKE, ALBERTA, CANADA: Things didn't always go according to Guido's plan, like when he spent the night by Peyto Lake, pictured above. ‘I planned to take a shot and I wanted to have a really colorful sunrise with the sun hitting the mountains and it was all dry. There was no snow on the landscape. I checked it before sunset and the sunset wasn’t really very good, so I had really high hopes for sunrise. But during the night it started snowing like crazy... and when I got up the next morning I got there and I was like, oh this is just so beautiful. It was all white with a really contrasting blue of the glacial lake from Peyto Lake, just popping out of the scenery and that was just really a phenomenal moment’

PATRICIA LAKE, ALBERTA, CANADA: When he was in Jasper National Park in Canada, Guido was trying to get some reflection shots of Pyramid Mountain in Patricia Lake. It was already past sunset, so Guido was just taking a few more shots here and there when two German fishermen got on their boat and went out to fish. ‘I was quite bummed out because they disturbed the reflection in the water,' he said. He started to walk back to his car when he saw that the fishermen were already far away in the distance beneath a huge mountain. ‘So I tried zooming in all the way into them and putting it in portrait size and I was like, this looks actually really amazing. I took the picture and I didn’t realize what I had captured yet and when I put it on the computer, I saw the mist was just perfectly on the mountain, perfectly on the late itself and it looks so mysterious with the red pine trees in that little forest that gets illuminated... That was really 100% a lucky shot'

SOUTH APSO BEND, ARIZONA: One night in Arizona, one of Guido's photographer friends took him to an isolated bend in the Colorado River, pictured above. It took them an hour to four-wheel drive through the desert to get to the spot and no one else was there. Though South Apso Bend is similar to the more famous Horseshoe Bend, South Apso is much bigger. 'It’s really hard to see it in the picture because the wide angle really distorts the scene, unfortunately, which isn’t really easy to fix. But when I saw that, I was like, oh my gosh. It was just so massively big.’ Guido and his friend camped there all night and he was able to photograph the sky full of stars, even capturing the Milky Way in the picture

THE SUBWAY, ZION NATIONAL PARK, UTAH: Some of Guido's inspiration came from pictures and photographs at museums. During his early visit to Washington, D.C., Guido saw a photograph of The Subway in Utah, pictured above. When he got to Utah he met up with two other photographers who were going that way and joined them for the long journey. ‘It’s six hours return, walking over a creek and boulders and it wasn’t really easy to get there, but when you get there it’s just so phenomenally big and the colors of the cave are just so beautiful, so I just went photographing there for three hours,' he said. ‘I think that was one of the most beautiful locations that I visited’