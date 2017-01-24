Yobs filmed singing anti-Semitic chants before Tottenham

By James Dunn For Mailonline

Shocking footage has revealed yobs singing vile anti-Semitic chants on a ram ahead of a game with Tottenham Hotspur, a club with traditionally Jewish links.

Fans were heard singing 'you're getting gassed in the morning' on a tram to Manchester City's Etihad stadium ahead of their clash with the north London club.

One man can be heard shouting: 'F*** off you f****** y**s. F****** gas isn't good enough for ya' at around 5.10pm, just before the game kicked off on Saturday.

Shocking footage has revealed yobs singing anti-Semitic chants on a ram ahead Manchester City's game with Tottenham Hotspur (pictured), a club with traditionally Jewish links

Fans were heard singing 'you're getting gassed in the morning' on a tram to Manchester City's Etihad stadium ahead of their clash with the north London club, pictured on Saturday

Horrified City fan Anthony Fallon witnessed the incident while travelling on the Metrolink and was so shocked that he pulled his camera phone out to film the abuse.

Mr Fallon, a 50-year-old father, called the chants 'a throwback from the 1980s' and says he will send the footage to Greater Manchester Police to investigate.

He said: 'I'm not sure if there were Tottenham fans on the tram or if it was just City fans trying to cause a melee between themselves or a raucous atmosphere, but they started saying "come on you Spurs".

'The City fans next to me, two men in their 50s, then started chanting "You're getting gassed in the morning".

'It was making people very uncomfortable and there was a guy who obviously couldn't wait to get off the tram.'

The footage shows a group of older men chanting while one man can be heard telling Mr Fallon: 'Ey mate, don't be f****** filming everybody. I'm f****** camera shy me, do you know what I mean?

'You need permission to film in public. It's a fact so don't do it.'

Mr Fallon, from Whitefield, added: 'It was like being back in the 1980s. I went to a game in Leeds in 1983 where fans were throwing banana peels at a black player. This was like a throwback to the 1980s.

The tram was on its way to Manchester City's Etihad stadium, pictured with manager Pep Guardiola standing outside

'I haven't heard anything like that, certainly not in the last decade. I was completely taken aback.

'They need to be identified. This was not just borderline racism, it was bile and hatred.'

A Transport for Greater Manchester spokesperson said: 'We're extremely disappointed to see this kind of mindless behaviour taking place on a tram.

'This vile and hateful language has no place on football terraces, public transport or anywhere else.

'We will gladly work with police to bring these individuals to justice so we strongly urge anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.'

Manchester City and Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for comment.