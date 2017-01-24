Singing four-year-old girl wins hearts across the world

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

She may be young, but four-year-old singing sensation Claire Ryann can put on a performance that shames many of our pampered pop stars.

In her latest YouTube hit, the Utah toddler belts out Toy Story theme tune You've Got A Friend In Me alongside her father, Dave Crosby, 28.

At the start of the video, Dave sing alone, but Claire takes over for the second verse.

Later on, she duets with her father, delivering each note with accuracy and impressive harmony.

YouTube users were thrilled with Claire's performance.

One wrote: 'I love how she really sings with so much emotion. So beautiful.' Another asked: 'Did anyone else cry?'

Claire made her singing debut on YouTube last January in a breathtaking performance of Part Of Your World from Disney Film The Little Mermaid.

Dave told local newspaper the Deseret News he came up with the idea for the video at a gas station when Claire began serenading the other customers.

Some of the strangers got such a kick out of Claire's spirited performance that they actually took out their cell phones in order to film her rendition.

'I knew I needed to catch it more formally on video to share it,' Crosby told the newspaper.

Working on the project became a means of spending quality time with his daughter.

With experience writing music for commercials and working for Atomic City Film, a production house in Salt Lake City, Dave edited the recording at home.

With nearly 200,000 views, the father-daughter duo certainly has cause to release more 'aw'-inducing videos in the near future.