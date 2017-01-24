Ohio boy leads police on high-speed chase

By Associated Press and Forrest Hanson For Dailymail.com

A 10-year-old boy who took his parents' car without permission led an Ohio police officer on a brief and bizarre pursuit this morning.

The boy, of the village of Kansas, had wanted to buy a soda from the Circle K convenience store in nearby Fostoria, 40 miles south of Toledo, authorities said.

An officer noticed a car without its headlights on around 7am this morning.

A 10-year-old boy from Kansas, Ohio took his parents' car without permission this morning and led an Ohio police officer on a high-speed police chase

The boy, who drove as fast as 70 miles per hour, drove from his home in Kansas to Fostoria, 11 miles away. He wanted to buy a soda

He attempted to pull the driver over on State Route 199 but the driver sped away at 70 miles per hour, WTOL reported.

The vehicle came to a stop when it hit a curb in the Bob Evan's parking lot on County Line Road.

No one was hurt.

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said 'You know the biggest thing on this is probably where you put your car keys. Children have a natural curiosity'

The officer was shocked to find a 10-year-old driver and Police Chief Keith Loreno said this incident should serve as a warning.

He said: 'You know the biggest thing on this is probably where you put your car keys.

'Children have a natural curiosity.'

The boy has been charged with fleeing from an officer and juvenile court and children's services are looking into the case.