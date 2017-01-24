Indiana grandma arrested after boy found covered in feces

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

An Indiana grandmother has been arrested after police say her toddler grandson was discovered wandering alone around an indoor playground covered in feces while she was supposed to be looking after him.

Brenda Fox, 51, of Columbus, has been charged with felony neglect of a dependent stemming from the incident that took place on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Police Department, at around 4.40pm an officer was sent to the Commons Mall playground in response to a call from a Good Samaritan asking to perform a welfare check.

The officer spoke to a woman who stated that she saw a two-year-old boy who had what appeared to be excrement on his hands and who was at the playground without supervision.

The woman later picked up the toddler and went around the playground trying to find a parent or a guardian, but none could be located, which prompted her to contact the police.

While awaiting an officer’s arrival, the caller and another bystander cleaned up the toddler and changed his diaper.

He was later transported to the Columbus Police Department, and caseworkers from the Department of Child Services arrived there a short time later.

At around 5.30pm on Sunday, the boy’s grandmother, Brenda Fox, arrived at the police station inquiring after her grandson.

The 51-year-old woman claimed that she never saw police officers at the Commons Mall playground and no one approached her about her grandson.

According to the police, when officers interviewed the woman, they observed that she appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

She was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Fox was freed after posting $7,500 bond. Her grandson was later released to the custody if his parents.