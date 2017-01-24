Weber: EU Parliament will have final say on Brexit

By Tim Sculthorpe, Mailonline Deputy Political Editor

Published: 11:18 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 11:18 EST, 24 January 2017

A leading member of the European Parliament has claimed Brussels will have the final say over Brexit.

In remarks that will infuriate campaigners in Britain, Manfred Weber welcomed today's Supreme Court ruling that Parliament must start Brexit talks.

And he claimed the controversial judgement showed the European Parliament would be responsible for finalising the process in two years.

EPP Group chairman Manfred Weber has claimed the European Parliament 'will have the final say on Brexit' after the Supreme Court ruling

Mr Weber's claim is apparently based on the the European Parliament's role in ratifying whatever is agreed by EU nation state leaders at the EU council.

Mr Weber, who leads the influential EPP group in the Parliament, said: 'UK Supreme court ruling is clear: Parliaments must be respected.

'European Parliament will have the final say on Brexit.'

Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg rejected Mr Weber's claim.

He told MailOnline: 'The European Parliament will only have a say on the future relationship between the UK and the EU.

'It has no say on Brexit which is exclusively a decision of and for the British people.'

Senior EU diplomats revealed today they have already received assurances from Britain the Brexit timetable will not slip as a result of today's judgement.

Mr Weber's claim - made on Twitter after the Supreme Court ruling today - is apparently based on the the European Parliament's role in ratifying whatever is agreed by EU nation state leaders at the EU council

The Supreme Court ruled by eight votes to three that Theresa May must secure an Act of Parliament to start her Brexit talks.

The Government will introduce a Bill within days and has vowed its plan to trigger Article 50 - the divorce procedure in the EU treaties - before the end of March.

Malta's Deputy Prime Minister and EU minister Louis Grech, whose country hold the EU's rotating presidency, said: 'The UK representative here made it very clear that he is going to prepare a short legislative bill to go to the parliament but he does not foresee any problems to stick to the deadline ... before the end of March.'

Mr Grech was hosting a meeting on Tuesday of EU ministers and officials in Valletta, where Europe minister David Jones is representing Britain.