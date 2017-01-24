China set to place nuclear weapons on border with Russia

By Jennifer Newton and Kelly Mclaughlin For Mailonline

China has reportedly placed ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads and are capable of reaching the United States on its border with Russia.

The missiles, which can carry up to ten nuclear warheads up to 8,700 miles, are reportedly being moved to Heilongjiang province in north eastern China close to the frontier with Russia.

The move comes after a leading English-language Chinese newspaper said that the country must strengthen its nuclear arsenal to 'force the US to respect it' in response to the stance of new US President Donald Trump.

A ballistic missile being transported through Beijing in 2009. China has reportedly placed a similar missiles that can carry nuclear warheads and are capable of reaching the United States on its border with Russia

It also comes amid Russia thought to be seeking closer ties with Trump after a period of heightened tensions with the US.

In recent days, Chinese social media has carried pictures purporting to show an advanced intercontinental ballistic missile system, Dongfeng-41 in the northeast.

And unconfirmed reports in Chinese media say the weapons have been put in place in the central Henan region and north-eastern Heilongjiang province.

It is strategic as the province is the closest point in China to the United States and also sits on the eastern border with Russia.

The decision to deploy them was reportedly taken last month, days after the United States, Japan and South Korea held a military exercsie counteringthe missile threat from North Korea.

The news comes on the same day the Global Times, a popular subsidiary of the Communist Party, called on China to boost its nuclear arsenal.

A map showing where the weapons have been placed and their proximity to Moscow and the United States

The paper, which is known for its inflammatory rhetoric and hawkish views, plays to nationalist sentiment and is often believed to channel hardline views within the government.

The Global Times said some media claimed the People's Liberation Army leaked the social media photos of the missiles as a warning to Trump.

'They think this is Beijing's response to Trump's provocative remarks on China,' it added.

The US president, who took office on Friday, has rattled Beijing with tough talk on trade and national security.

On Monday White House spokesman Sean Spicer warned China the US would 'defend' US and international interests in the disputed South China Sea, where China has built a series of artificial islands capable of military use.

Trump, who took office on Friday, has rattled Beijing with tough talk on trade and national security

'If those islands are, in fact, in international waters and not part of China proper, yeah, we'll make sure we defend international interests from being taken over by one country,' he said.

Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, said last week China's access to the islands might be blocked - raising the prospect of a military confrontation.

China lays claim to a vast stretch of the waterway within a so-called 'nine dash line', including waters claimed by several of its neighbors.

The Global Times said Trump had called repeatedly for a US nuclear arms build-up.

'Even Washington feels that its naval forces and nuclear strength are lacking, so how can China be content with its current nuclear strength when it is viewed by the US as its biggest potential opponent?' it asked.

The comments were in marked contrast to Chinese president Xi's speech at the United Nations days earlier, where he called for the eventual global elimination of atomic weapons

The paper said China's nuclear forces 'must be so strong that no country would dare launch a military showdown' with it.

'China must procure a level of strategic military strength that will force the US to respect it,' it said.

The comments were in marked contrast to Xi's speech at the United Nations days earlier.

'Nuclear weapons should be completely prohibited and destroyed over time to make the world free of nuclear weapons,' Xi said.

China has been a nuclear power since 1964.