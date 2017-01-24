Schoolboy obsessed with Jack the Ripper strangled escort

By Richard Spillett, Crime Correspondent For Mailonline

Published: 10:31 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 11:20 EST, 24 January 2017

A former grammar school boy with an obsession for Jack the Ripper strangled and stabbed a sex worker before scrawling the word 'jack' on her dead body.

Casey Scott took a photograph of mother-of-two Lenuta Haidemac as 'a morbid trophy' after killing her at his flat in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

He then looked up details of the notorious Victorian serial killer on the internet.

Scott, 29, admitted murdering Ms Haidemac, 28, when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via video link earlier this month.

He was today jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years behind bars.

Casey Scott has been jailed for life for the gruesome murder of escort Lenuta Haidemac (right)

Sarah Knight, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that the victim went to Scott's flat on the night of 20 July after he booked her via an online escort agency.

Miss Knight said: 'Lenuta Haidemac was vulnerable due to the occupation she was in.

'She was lured to his home address by him. He had no intention to pay for the services he had booked her for.

'Once inside his flat, sexual activity having taken place between them, he strangled her and subjected her to a violent knife attack.'

The prosecutor added: 'He then degraded her naked dead body still further by scrawling the word 'JACK' across her abdomen, a morbid reference to his internet search concerning Jack the Ripper.

'Knowing what he had done, he then went to ground, trying to escape justice before the police were able to track him down.'

Lenuta was Romanian and lived 20 miles away in Boston with her partner Octavian Selistean and their two sons, then aged 3 and 13. She had only lived in the UK from late 2015.

The judge said Scott's horrific crime had deprived two young children of their mother

Miss Knight added: 'She earned her living as an escort. She advertised on a website called adult.vivastreet.co.uk. She would visit clients in their own homes. That is how she came in to contact with Scott.

'It is clear two days before her dead body was found that Scott contacted her by text message. He made arrangements for her to visit him at his home. He booked her for 10.30pm to perform sexual acts on him. She made it clear to him the booking would be £150 an hour.'

Ms Haidemac failed to return to her partner's car and he was unsure of the exact address she had visited, the court heard. Her body was not found until two days later when police arrived at Scott's flat.

Miss Knight said: 'On [a] pillow was found a blood-stained knife and in the shower room they found the body of Lenuta Haidemac on the floor.

'She was already dead and cold to touch, indicating she had been dead for some time. She was naked and partly covered by a duvet. She was lying on her back.

'The cause of death was strangulation and two stab wounds to the neck.'

Ms Haidemac was last seen after being dropped off at Scott's home in Skegness last July

The court heard a number of other stab wounds were found on her body and a blood-stained knife with a 10cm was on the bed.

'The word 'JACK' was written across her abdomen in pen ink. There was a further wound to her abdomen that was probably caused after death,' Miss Knight told the court.

After the killing Scott went on the run for three days across the East Midlands. He was arrested 20 miles from the murder scene and was found sheltering in a hedgerow in Boston.

The court heard Scott had no previous convictions and only one caution for shoplifting in 2009, but following the murder police traced two other young women whom Scott had attempted to strangle.

On the day of the murder Scott also sent a Facebook message to a friend before the killing. When the friend warned Scott he would not get away without paying, Scott messaged back: 'It doesn't matter. I'll sort it.'

Police found the body two days after the killing. Scott went on the run and was found in Boston

Sentencing Scott, Judge Michael Heath told him: 'Her life was brutally ended by you, by strangulation and a vicious knife attack, followed by the degradation of her body.

'Your evil act left Ms Haidemac dead and deprived two young children of their mother.'

The judge added the killing was aggravated by Scott's behaviour afterwards.

'You took a photograph of her naked body as some kind of morbid keepsake or trophy of what you had done.'

The court heard Ms Haidemac's partner and two children had returned to Romania after the murder.

In a victim statement Mr Selistean said: 'She did not deserve this, she must have been so frightened at the end.'

Speaking after the hearing Detective Chief Inspector Diane Coulson, who investigated the murder, said: 'Scott is clearly a dangerous individual and he is now off the streets for 19 years.

'But it will be very difficult for Lenuta's partner and her children to come to terms with. They have lost part of their family.'