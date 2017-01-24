Trump thought Spicer's fiery Saturday rant was too weak

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:21 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 11:21 EST, 24 January 2017

Even as much of the media and some of the public was floored by White House press secretary Sean Spicer's tirade against the press about inauguration coverage on Saturday, President Donald Trump was bothered that his aide didn't go far enough, according to insider accounts.

Trump, who places great stock in the appearance and bearing of his surrogates, also wasn't impressed with Spicer's wardrobe, according to the accounts. Spicer was wearing a roomy grey suit during the tongue-lashing.

Trump once asked an aide, referring to Spicer, 'Doesn't the guy own a dark suit?' Axios reported Tuesday, a day after Spicer tried to regain lost ground with reporters at his first press briefing.

On Monday, when Spicer took questions in the White House briefing room for the first time, he wore a sharp dark suit with a pocket square.

HOT UNDER THE COLLAR: Spicer delivered a tongue-lashing to reporters on Saturday over the size of the inaugural crowd. President Trump was concerned that Spicer wasn't forceful enough, according to one account, and wasn't keen on his suit either

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted after the Saturday venting, where Spicer didn't take questions after he read from a script, that Trump 'wanted him to be in command/project strength. He did neither. … [H]e wanted Spicer to be a derivative of himself -Trump almost always takes q's & slices it with humor.'

On Monday, Spicer kicked off his briefing with a few quips, joking that he wouldn't win any popularity contests.

According to a Washington Post account of the weekend, it was the President who ordered up Spicer's angry response.

Trump was 'adamant,' the paper reported, citing aides.

'Over the objections of his aides and advisers — who urged him to focus on policy and the broader goals of his presidency — the new president issued a decree: He wanted a fiery public response, and he wanted it to come from his press secretary.'

Although it was defiant and full of volume, Spicer looked down at prepared remarks when he issued the tirade.

BOARDROOM BRAWLER: Spicer sported a sharp dark suit on Monday during his first White House press briefing

IN COMMAND: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, A commander in the Navy Reserve, wore a pocket square

SCOTCH HERITAGE: When Trump arrived in Indiana for a visit to a Carrier plant in December, photographers caught an image of Scotch tape holding his tie together

EXTRA LEGROOM: President Donald Trump, wearing a tuxedo, and First Lady Melania Trump take the stage at the Freedom Inaugural Ball on inauguration day

CENTRAL CASTING: Trump, his adult children, and Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence danced onstage during inaugural balls

'In Trump's mind, Spicer's attack on the news media was not forceful enough,' according to the Post. 'The president was also bothered that the spokesman read, at times haltingly, from a printed statement,' according to the article.

The Post didn't source its fashion critique – although it included the passage right after mentioning Trump sources and confidantes.

'By most standards, Spicer's statement Saturday did not go well. He appeared tired and nervous in an ill-fitting gray pinstripe suit,' the paper reported. 'He publicly gave faulty facts and figures — which he said were provided to him by the Presidential Inaugural Committee — that prompted a new round of media scrutiny.'

Trump's attention to appearance is well known. He has called Vice President Mike Pence someone out of 'central casting.'

The Post reported that former UN Ambassador John Bolton may have been doomed by his throwback mustache.

'Donald was not going to like that mustache,' an associate told the paper after Bolton lost out for secretary of state to the boardroom-blessed Rex Tillerson. 'I can't think of anyone that's really close to Donald that has a beard that he likes,' said the source. Trump has admired the professional appearance of Tillerson and 2012 nominee Mitt Romney.

READY FOR BATTLE: Sean Spicer smiles as he enters the Brady press briefing room

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK: Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway (seated in orange blazer) was on hand for Spicer's Monday press briefing. She praised his performance and said he 'broke news'

One thing the reports do not contain is evidence that Trump was bothered by the substance of what Spicer said Saturday, when he made the dubious claim it was the largest inauguration in history.

Trump himself issued remarks before the memorial wall at CIA headquarters Saturday where he said it looked like there were a million or a million and a half people there.

In contrast, Trump raved about the Sunday show performance by aide Kellyanne Conway, who committed a flub when she said Spicer had been stating 'alternative facts' during his Saturday rant.

Trump praised her performance in a call to Vice President Mike Pence, according to the article.

Conway gave Spicer a good review Monday.

'His very first briefing as White House press secretary was a tour de force,' Conway said, the Post reported. 'He engaged the media, he was respectful and firm, he talked about accountability on a two-way street, he gave facts, he broke news in terms of what the president was doing.'

Reviews from other sources for Spicer's performance weren't as strong. Former Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon tweeted that Spicer 'lacks the guts or integrity to refuse orders to go out and lie.'

Spicer tried to clean up the situation on Monday. 'Our intention is never to lie to you,' he told the press.

'It's an honor to do this. And yes, I believe that we have to be honest with the American people. I think sometimes we can disagree with the facts. There are certain things that we may – we may not fully understand when we come out,' he explained.'

'We're going to do the best every time we can. I'm going to come out here and tell you the facts as I know them. And if we make a mistake I'll do our best to correct it,' Spicer said.

But later he returned to the inaugural claim, even as he acknowledged he did not mean the most people in history came out to see it in person.

'If you add up the network streaming numbers, Facebook, YouTube, all of the various live-streamings that we have information on so far, I don't think there's any question that it was the largest-watched inauguration ever,' he said.

'It was the most-watched inaugural. When you look at, look, you look at one network alone got 16.9 million people online. Another couple of the networks, there were tens of millions of people that watched that online. Never mind the audience that was here: 31 million people watched it on television,' he said.