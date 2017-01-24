Article 50 and Brexit: What happens next?

By Tim Sculthorpe, Mailonline Deputy Political Editor

Published: 07:51 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 09:04 EST, 24 January 2017

The Supreme Court has ruled against the Government and ordered the Prime Minister to consult MPs before she can start the process of leaving the EU.

Judges agreed with the High Court decision that because invoking Article 50 was irreversible it meant citizens would lose rights currently provided by virtue of EU membership - even if the Government promised to match them.

This means ministers must pass a law in Parliament to carry it out.

Any Bill will be very short and very simple - as little as one clause that is just three or four lines long.

Outlining the next steps, Brexit Secretary David Davis said the Government would introduce a Bill within days in a bid to push it through the Commons and Lords as quickly as possible.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said a Bill would be introduced to Parliament 'within days' and warned rebels against trying to thwart the will of the people

The next steps will be:

The Government will introduce a Bill to Parliament. This will happen within days.

MPs will debate the Bill in the Commons. There will be an initial vote on the principle of Article 50.

MPs will then debate amendments to the Bill. Depending on scheduling this is where the risk of delays lies - but there is likely to be a restrictive timetable.

Another vote will be held in the Commons on the principle. This could all happen in a single day but is more likely to be spread over a week.

Peers will then receive the new law in the House of Lords and will undertake a similar process.

Once both Houses have agreed the same text, it will go to the Queen for Royal Assent.

The Bill will hand Theresa May permission to notify the EU Britain is invoking Article 50 of the treaties, starting two years of talks to implement Brexit

In his speech to MPs today, Mr Davis said the Bill would be 'the most straightforward bill possible'.

Getting it through is likely to take no more than a couple of weeks - and could be done in days.

But attempts by opponents to amend the bill risks delaying the bill and if successful, could attach conditions that tie Theresa May's hands during negotiations.

Mr Davis said no amendments should attempt to 'thwart the will of the people'.

MPs (pictured today during Mr Davis' statement) will debate and vote on the legislation within weeks before sending the bill to the House of Lords

Labour has outlined a series of amendments it plans to raise in the Commons about scrutinising the Brexit process.

Meanwhile, the SNP has vowed to table as many as 50 amendments to the legislation.

Putting down amendments is not enough by itself to delay legislation. Amendments are only debated if they are within the 'scope' of the Bill - meaning they cannot extend it or spend money.

The Commons Speaker John Bercow makes this decision.

After any amendments have been debated and voted on by MPs, there will be a main vote on the principle of Article 50 - a vote expected to be carried by a landslide.

A similar process will then be completed in the House of Lords. Only when both Commons and Lords have agreed identical copies of the Bill will it become law.