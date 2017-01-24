Helicopter crashes in central Italian mountains

By Julian Robinson for MailOnline

An emergency response helicopter has crashed in the mountains of central Italy close to the resort hit by a deadly avalanche, it has emerged.

The helicopter came down near the Campo Felice ski station in Italy's Abruzzo region with six people on board after being sent to rescue an injured skier from pistes.

The crash site is also close to the epicentres of the recent earthquakes and last week's avalanche which has left at least 14 dead with many more still missing.

An emergency response helicopter has crashed in the mountains of central Italy close to the resort hit by a deadly avalanche, it has emerged. Emergency crews are pictured trying to reach the scene

It is not yet known what caused the helicopter to come down or if there have been any fatalities.

Civil protection officials said they were checking an incident involving the helicopter near Campo Felice, a popular ski area in the Apennine Mountains. The ANSA news agency said six people were aboard the helicopter.

The accident happened on the other side of Italy's Gran Sasso mountain range about 62 miles from the site of a massive rescue operation following last week's avalanche that buried a hotel in the same region of Italy.

Italian media reported that the helicopter was heading back to a hospital in the provincial capital of L'Aquila after picking up the injured skier.

It comes as another blow to Central Italy's Abruzzo region, which has been slammed by a series of powerful earthquakes and yards of snowfall that triggered the January 18 avalanche at the Hotel Rigopiano.

The death toll from the avalanche climbed to 15 on Tuesday with the discovery of more bodies, leaving 14 people still unaccounted for.

