Rogue recycler piled up 10,000 beds in mattress mountain

A rogue recycler built up a mattress mountain at a business park unit by accumulating more than 10,000 beds, weighing almost 2,500 tons.

Lewis Bertram, 51, breached environmental laws when he stacked up the beds at the Kent units, and said it was because he was experiencing 'absolute hell' with a troublesome family member.

Bertram, who runs Eco-Matt.e.r.s, broke the Environment Laws between December 2014 and June 10, 2015 which led to residents making complaints to the Environment Agency.

Lewis Bertram, 51, at Canterbury Crown Court where he was found guilty of three charges, breaching environmental law

Canterbury Crown Court found him guilty of three charges, including breaching his licences on Monday.

Prosecutor Rebecca Vanstone said Bertram, of Loose, Kent, had 'knowingly permitted' waste to be deposited near the units.

She said: 'The Environment Agency doesn't say that Mr Bertram himself deposited the waste but that he allowed it to be deposited with his knowledge and permission.

'The waste included mattresses, bed frames and metal.'

The scale of the waste, with 10,000 beds deposited in a pile, led members of the public to complain to the environmental health agency

Bertram has also denied two charges of failing to comply with environment notices to remove the waste at his unit in Smarden, Kent, in 2015, contrary to section 59 of the Environment Protection Act.

At an earlier hearing the court heard that in April 2014 and 2015 Bertram had 8,465 mattresses, 1,667 divans and 40 sofas, an estimated 1,116 tons of waste in one unit and 1,184 tons in another.

The 'eco-friendly' recycler claimed he had experienced 'absolute hell' because of problems with a family member which left him and his wife living like prisoners in their own home.

He also said violence at home led to him surviving on just two hours sleep and he often sat in tears talking to the Samaritans and dealt with a mental health team.

The jury heard how Bertram ran his business recycling company and rented two units in the summer of 2013, where mattresses would be brought onto the site and stripped of their component parts which would then be sold.

He had had applied to the EA for 'exceptions' which are licences to allow him to treat waste.

The agency had served him notice to remove the waste but the recycler did not take action and he was later interviewed about the scale of the waste

Ms Vanstone added: 'We say he was operating outside the terms of his exemptions in that he was storing mattresses, wood and metal outside one unit and in another for which he had no exemption.'

Bertram had been given a 'T4 Exemption' which allowed him to store 1,000 tons of textile waste at one unit and a 'T12 Exemption' for five tons of waste which had to be treated inside.

He was also allowed to dismantle 20 tons of divans at any one time, the court heard.

Ms Vanstone said: 'Three Environment Agency officers attended the site on a number of occasions from December 2014 until June 2015 after becoming concerned about the amount of waste stored there.

'They took photographs of the mattresses and they were concerned he was operating outside the terms of his exemptions.

'They served notices on him to remove the waste.

'That failed to have an effect and later they interviewed him.

'He told them he was the decision-maker for the business and accepted that the site had deteriorated and that he had filled it to over-capacity.

Sentencing at Canterbury Crown Court was adjourned for another two weeks.