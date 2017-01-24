Home | News | US marines and Korean troops do joint exercise in -20C
US marines and Korean troops do joint exercise in -20C



  •  The 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force are conducting joint winter exercises with crack South Korean soldiers
  •  The exercises are taking place near Pyeongchang, which will host the Winter Olympics in February 2018
  •  The Marines and their South Korean allies played out a scenario in which North Korean troops invaded
  •  Wearing snow camouflage, or occasionally shirtless, the troops practised skiing, shooting and wrestling 

By Chung Sung-jun and Chris Summers For Mailonline

Published: 07:52 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 09:13 EST, 24 January 2017

US Marines and South Korean troops have been conducting joint exercises in temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius as the Pentagon sends out a warning to both North Korea and China. 

The 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force, usually based in Okinawa, Japan, flew over to Pyeongchang to join their local allies for a series of gruelling exercises in the freezing cold.

Next year Pyeongchang will host the Winter Olympics but this year the area was the location of even more arduous activities.

The endurance exercises included a scenario in which South Korea comes under attack from its communist foe beyond the 38th parallel.

The men involved are among the best in both armies and the annual exercise is an opportunity to sharpen their winter skills The men involved are among the best in both armies and the annual exercise is an opportunity to sharpen their winter skills

Marines from the 3rd Marine Expeditionary force deployed from Okinawa, Japan, participate in the winter military training exercises with their South Korean allies Marines from the 3rd Marine Expeditionary force deployed from Okinawa, Japan, participate in the winter military training exercises with their South Korean allies

South Korean marines participate in the winter military training exercise in the hills surrounding Pyeongchang South Korean marines participate in the winter military training exercise in the hills surrounding Pyeongchang

It has happened before. At dawn on Sunday June 25, 1950 the North Korean army stormed across the border with Kim Il-sung - grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un - promising to hang the 'bandit traitor Syngman Rhee (South Korea's president)'.

Back then there were no US troops in Korea and the North Koreans captured the capital, Seoul, and almost conquered the entire peninsula before General Douglas MacArthur and his troops arrived to rescue the situation.

The Korean War ended three years later with millions dead and the peninsula permanently divided between the democratic South and the communist North. 

The winter exercises took place only days after American, Japanese and South Korean warships conducted joint naval drills off the coast, designed to prepare for a missile attack by the North.

But this year there was also a hidden agenda - showing off to the increasingly belligerent Chinese, that the US remains a powerful military adversary in Asia. 

The exercise tests the men's marksmanship, tracking and communication skills  The exercise tests the men's marksmanship, tracking and communication skills 

These guys are tough so stripping off to play in the snow in sub-zero temperatures is nothing to them These guys are tough so stripping off to play in the snow in sub-zero temperatures is nothing to them

Almost 70 years ago North Korean troops stormed across the border and the US rushed troops to the peninsula to turn the tide and drive back the communist army Almost 70 years ago North Korean troops stormed across the border and the US rushed troops to the peninsula to turn the tide and drive back the communist army

The Marines are usually based in tropical Okinawa so the exercise is their only opportunity to hone their skiing abilities The Marines are usually based in tropical Okinawa so the exercise is their only opportunity to hone their skiing abilities

Temperatures fall far below zero on the Korean peninsula during winter Temperatures fall far below zero on the Korean peninsula during winter

Ooh Rah! The US Marines strip off in sub-zero temperatures for a spot of male bonding in the snow Ooh Rah! The US Marines strip off in sub-zero temperatures for a spot of male bonding in the snow

Wrestlemania: Korean and US servicemen get to grips with each other in the snow, watched by an audience of comrades Wrestlemania: Korean and US servicemen get to grips with each other in the snow, watched by an audience of comrades

While the South Koreans' priority is defending against North Korea, the US also has an eye on China While the South Koreans' priority is defending against North Korea, the US also has an eye on China

Next year Pyeongchang will host the Winter Olympics but the cross-country skiers then won't be armed  Next year Pyeongchang will host the Winter Olympics but the cross-country skiers then won't be armed 

Marines and soldiers are silhouetted against the background of snow in the mountains near Pyeongchang, which pipped Munich and Annecy in France to be chosen as the venue for next year's Winter Olympics Marines and soldiers are silhouetted against the background of snow in the mountains near Pyeongchang, which pipped Munich and Annecy in France to be chosen as the venue for next year's Winter Olympics

Brothers-in-arms: The annual exercise is also an opportunity to improve teamwork between the US and South Koreans Brothers-in-arms: The annual exercise is also an opportunity to improve teamwork between the US and South Koreans

