Virginia single mom and two kids missing after blind date

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:10 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 09:18 EST, 24 January 2017

A Virginia woman and her two young children have disappeared and their family home burned to the ground after the single mother went on a blind date.

Police believe Monica Bogart Lamping and her two children - 7-year-old Kai and 9-month-old Oria - are in danger after they went missing in 'suspicious circumstances' from Virginia Beach on Saturday.

The 29-year-old woman's family lodged a missing person's report for the trio on Sunday after she stopped responding to text messages the night before.

Single mother Monica Bogart Lamping, 29, and her two children - 7-year-old Kai (pictured) and 9-month-old Oria - were last seen in Virginia on Saturday afternoon

Monica's family lodged a missing person's report for the trio on Sunday after she stopped responding to text messages the night before

'She's never been out of communication with all of us for this length of time,' her mother Sheila Bogart told the Virginian Pilot.

Lamping's Virginia Beach home was destroyed by a fire about 3am on Sunday.

Firefighters believe a space heater started the blaze and a pet dog and cat died in the blaze. No people were inside the home at the time.

Hours before the fire, Lamping had dropped her children at a friend's house so she could go on a lunch date. Her family only knew the man's first name - Chad.

Lamping returned to her friend Annie Shell's house about 5pm to pick up her children where she stayed for about 30 minutes before leaving.

Police believe Monica and her children, Kai and Oria (pictured), are in danger after they went missing in 'suspicious circumstances'

Lamping had dropped her children at a friend's house on Saturday so she could go on a lunch date. She picked up the kids at about 5.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since

Lamping's Virginia Beach home was destroyed by a fire about 3am on Sunday and firefighters believe a space heater is to blame. No one was home at the time of the fire

She had told Ms Shell she was leaving for a babysitting commitment, but that was later cancelled. Lamping had mentioned something about car trouble to her family and that Chad could help her.

The two friends texted throughout the night and Lamping sent her last message at 10.30pm.

Shell said the single mom's phone has been dead or turned off since then.

Police issued a missing and endangered alert for Lamping and her children, while her family have been distributing photos of the trio.

Lamping owns a green 2002 Jeep Cherokee with a Virginia license plate reading XPU-6357, according to police.

Anyone with information on the family’s whereabouts is urged to call Virginia Beach police.

Lamping's family say it it out of character for her to not make contact for so long. The single mom's phone has been dead or turned off since Saturday night