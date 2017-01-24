ISIS tank bomb is stopped in its tracks in Iraq

By Julian Robinson for MailOnline

Published: 06:16 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 06:54 EST, 24 January 2017

This is the huge tank bomb ISIS fanatics tried to use in a murderous attack in Iraq - before the driver was killed and the vehicle torched.

The homemade vehicle was stopped in its tracks by elite Iraqi troops in besieged Mosul before it could reach its target.

A sign on the side of the burnt-out tank - which resembles a terrifying version of some of the miniature designs featured on the BBC show Robot Wars - read: 'Islamic State, Nineveh Province, Abi Laith Ansari Battalion.

Pictures show how the crude weapon was fitted out with armour and metal cages over the windows. But the improvised explosive device was taken out by members of Iraq's Golden Division during the battle for the city's eastern suburbs.

Terrifying pictures have emerged of the tank bomb ISIS fanatics tried to use in a murderous attack in Iraq - before the driver was killed and the vehicle torched

Pictures show how the crude weapon was fitted out with armour and metal cages over the windows

It comes as Iraqi forces started preparations for an offensive to capture the western side of Mosul from ISIS and as the UN warned 750,000 civilians living in the city are at 'extreme risk'.

Popular Mobilisation 'is preparing an operation in the next two, three days, to back up the operation to retake the right bank' of the city, on the western side of the Tigris river campaign commander Lieutenant General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yarallah said.

Popular Mobilisation is a coalition of predominantly Iranian-trained Shi'ite groups, formed in 2014 to take part in the war on ISIS. It became officially part of the Iraqi armed forces last year.

Meanwhile, the United Nations warned today that three quarters of a million civilians living in west Mosul are at 'extreme risk'.

A hundred days into a massive offensive to retake the last major stronghold of ISIS in Iraq, federal forces and jihadists took up positions on either side of the Tigris River that divides Mosul.

The improvised explosive device was taken out by members of Iraq's Golden Division during the battle for the city's eastern suburbs

The homemade device was stopped in its tracks by elite Iraqi troops in besieged Mosul before it could reach its target

The three months it took to reconquer Mosul's east saw some tough fighting but even deadlier battles are expected on the city's west bank, which is home to the narrow streets of the Old City and some of IS's traditional redoubts.

'We hope that everything is done to protect the hundreds of thousands of people who are across the river in the west,' the United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for Iraq Lise Grande said in a statement.

'We know that they are at extreme risk and we fear for their lives.'

Iraqi forces have retaken all central neighbourhoods in east Mosul and on Tuesday were clearing Rashidiyah, which lies on the northern edge of the city and is the east bank's last area still to be secured.

Tens of thousands of other forces are deployed north, south and west of Mosul, meaning that the jihadists are trapped in the city where their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed his 'caliphate' in 2014.

A sign on the side of the burnt-out tank read: 'Islamic State, Nineveh Province, Abi Laith Ansari Battalion'

ISIS engineers fitted metal cages and armour on the vehicle in the hope it could withstand gunfire on the way to its target

Residents of west Mosul and civil activists told AFP on Monday that ISIS fighters had forced civilians along the river front to leave their shops and homes.

'The group forced us to leave our homes... without allowing us to take our belongings,' a resident of Al-Maidan said. 'It deployed gun positions and posted snipers on roofs and at windows.'

Facing them across the river are some of Iraq's most seasoned elite forces, whose engineers some reports said were already working on assembling pontoon bridges for a cross-river assault.

All bridges across the Tigris in Mosul were either bombed by ISIS or hit by airstrikes carried out by the US-led coalition that has helped Iraq reclaim about two thirds of the territory it lost to ISIS in 2014.

'The Iraqi forces have over the course of their battle against Daesh (ISIS) in this country developed the capability to do bridging, including bridging while under fire,' coalition spokesman Colonel John Dorrian said.

THOUSANDS OF IRAQI CHILDREN RETURN TO SCHOOL IN MOSUL Thousands of Iraqi children are heading back to school in east Mosul after weeks of fighting and more than two years of jihadist rule, the UN children's fund UNICEF said today. Iraqi forces launched a massive operation to recapture Mosul from ISIS a hundred days ago and have ousted the jihadists from all the central neighbourhoods of east Mosul. But while returning to school is a good start, recovery will likely be a long process for Iraqi children exposed to bloody urban warfare that followed ISIS efforts to indoctrinate the next generation. Thousands of Iraqi children are heading back to school in east Mosul after weeks of fighting and more than two years of jihadist rule, the UN children's fund UNICEF said today Iraqi forces launched a massive operation to recapture Mosul from ISIS a hundred days ago and have ousted the jihadists from all the central neighbourhoods of east Mosul 'As fighting subsides in east Mosul, 30 schools reopened on Sunday with help from UNICEF, allowing over 16,000 children to resume their education,' it said in a statement. 'Some schools in the area were closed for up to two years, and girls were banned from getting an education,' it said. 'After the nightmare of the past two years, this is a pivotal moment for the children of Mosul to reclaim their education and their hope for a better future,' UNICEF's Iraq representative Peter Hawkins said. IS overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces have since recaptured much of the territory they lost. During more than two and a half years of rule in Iraq, the jihadist group sought to indoctrinate children into its extremist ideology, using schools as part of its efforts to do so. It has also featured children in propaganda videos that showed them in IS 'training' and classroom indoctrination, as well as being used as executioners. Iraqi forces launched the Mosul operation on October 17 and have made rapid gains on the city's eastern side this month, but the west still remains under IS control.

The UN had feared an exodus of unprecedented proportions before the Mosul offensive began on October 17 but while 180,000 people did flee their homes, the majority stayed.

It now estimates that 750,000 people still live in Mosul's west bank, either because they did not want to leave their homes or were prevented from doing so by ISIS, which has routinely used civilians as human shields in this conflict.

'We don't know what will happen in western Mosul but we cannot rule out the possibility of siege-like conditions or a mass exodus,' Grande said in the statement.

'To date, nearly half of all the casualties from Mosul are civilians. It's terrifying to think of the risks families are facing,' she said.

The Norwegian Refugee Council, which assists some of the displaced families, also said the lack of access to west Mosul was a source of great concern, given the humanitarian crisis that fighting in the east had already caused.

Iraqi forces have started preparations for an offensive to capture the western side of Mosul from ISIS and as the UN warned 750,000 civilians living in the city are at 'extreme risk'

The UN estimates that 750,000 people still live in Mosul's west bank, either because they did not want to leave their homes or were prevented from doing so by ISIS, which has routinely used civilians as human shields in this conflict

'Those still trapped inside Mosul city are in even graver danger due to the fighting and shortages and, 100 days since the fighting started, we still have no way to reach them,' it said in a statement.

The recapture of Mosul by Iraqi forces would deal a death blow to the Iraqi part of ISIS's caliphate, with the next major target the group's stronghold of Raqa in neighbouring Syria.

In retaken areas of eastern Mosul, efforts to resume a normal life picked up in recent days, with many shops reopening and children starting to go back to school.

The UN's Children Fund said 30 schools had reopened this week.

'After the nightmare of the past two years, this is a pivotal moment for the children of Mosul to reclaim their education and their hope for a better future,' UNICEF's Iraq representative Peter Hawkins said.

The UN said more than 20,000 people displaced since the Mosul offensive started 100 days ago have already returned to their homes in areas retaken from ISIS.