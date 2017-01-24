Home | News | British businessman, 39, is 'murdered' in Thailand
  • Tony Kenway, 39, was shot dead while sitting in the driver's seat of his Porsche
  • Police are investigating links to Mr Kenway and foreign 'boiler room' gangs 
  • Gunman went to his car, pulled open the door and fired a single shot at his head

By Thomas Burrows for MailOnline

Published: 06:35 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 06:55 EST, 24 January 2017

A British man has reportedly been murdered while sitting in his car in a tourist spot in Thailand. 

Tony Kenway, 39, who was married to a Thai woman, was shot dead while sitting in the driver's seat of his red Porsche Cayenne GTS.

He was shot about 2.10pm today (5.10am GMT) in a parking lot in Pattaya, witnesses told police.

Police are investigating links to Mr Kenway and foreign 'boiler room' gangs in Pattaya.  

Police collected a single bullet cartridge case and a cigarette butt from the crime scene for examination, the Bangkok Post reported. 

According to reports, Mr Kenway had walked from a shop to his sports car and sat in the driver's seat.

The gunman then went over to the car, pulled open the door and fired a single shot at his head.

He then ran off to a waiting motorbike with a registration number plate 7992 and sped away.

Mr Kenway's wife, Somporn, 32, told police her husband had set up a website design company.

He recently had a business conflict with a shareholder, but she did know if that was the motive for the murder, the newspaper reported.  

The killer was a tubby man, wearing a white T shirt, black jacket, sports shoes and a baseball cap. 

Pattaya is a city on Thailand's eastern Gulf coast known for its beaches. 

An FCO Spokeswoman told MailOnline: 'We are in contact with the family of a British man following his death in Pattaya, Thailand. 

'Our sympathies are with them at this difficult time. We are in touch with the local police.'  

A spokesman for Nong Prue Police in Pattaya said: 'We have started an investigation and we are looking for the attackers.

'The victim has been identified as Tony Kenway, a 39-year-old man from England. We are speaking with more witnesses.'

 

