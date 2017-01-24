Home | News | Elephant caught scratching its behind in South Africa
  • Ilza de Wet and filmed the incident while on holiday at Kruger National Park
  • She said: 'This video was not at all planned, it happened by complete surprise'

By Isobel Frodsham For Mailonline

Published: 06:54 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 06:55 EST, 24 January 2017

An elephant was caught using a rock as a scratching post for his behind in South Africa.

The animal was seen using an old ant hill as a means of relieving itself from the distracting irritation by Ilza de Wet, 50.

She was on holiday with her husband Johan de Wet, 53, at Sable dam in the Kruger National Park when she caught the moment on video.

The elephant was seen using an old ant hill as a means of relieving itself from the scratch in South Africa

Ilza de Wet captured the sight while on holiday with her husband at Kruger National Park

She said: 'He spent about three minutes scratching, but I unfortunately only filmed the last 40 seconds'

Describing the funny moment, Ilza from Centurion, South Africa, said: 'This video was not at all planned, it happened by complete surprise.

'We were in our vehicle, watching a large herd of elephants at Sable Dam. After they had left this young bull remained and began scratching against an old anthill.

'He spent about 3 minutes scratching, but I unfortunately only filmed the last 40 seconds.

'We were really happy and surprised to have caught this on camera.

'I've never witnessed or captured anything like this before and while I hope we do, I think it's unlikely we'll photograph something like this again.'


