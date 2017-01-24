Home | News | Inquest into death of millionaire who wed internet bride
Inquest into death of millionaire who wed internet bride



  • Businessman Barry Pring met former lapdancer online and they later married
  • After celebrating their first anniversary in Kiev, he was hit by a car and died
  • His family have questioned the marriage and the circumstances of his death
  • Inquest is due to start in Devon today, nearly nine years after Mr Pring died

By Richard Spillett for MailOnline

Published: 04:57 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 07:03 EST, 24 January 2017

The family of a wealthy British businessman who was run over in Ukraine hope to find answers to questions about his death at an inquest due to open today.

Barry Pring, 47, was celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his internet bride when he was killed by a speeding car in Kiev in February 2008.

His family claims the marriage was 'odd and a sham' and relatives believe Mr Pring could have been drugged before he died.

An inquest into the death of Barry Pring is being held today. He died after celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his internet bride

An inquest into the death of Barry Pring is being held today. He died after celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his internet bride

Mr Pring was killed in Kiev, Ukraine in 2008 when he was struck in a hit and run incident
Mr Pring was killed in Kiev, Ukraine in 2008 when he was struck in a hit and run incident Mr Pring was killed in Kiev, Ukraine in 2008 when he was struck in a hit and run incident

Mr Pring was killed in Kiev, Ukraine in 2008 when he was struck in a hit and run incident

The case was initially investigated as an unexplained road traffic accident but police in the Ukraine were reported to have upgraded their inquiry to a murder hunt.

The businessman's wife, Anna Zuizina, a former stripper who was almost 20 years his junior, has denied any involvement.

Mr Pring's brother Shaughan said: 'It's an ongoing murder case. However the Ukraine are doing absolutely nothing.

'They have obviously got their own troubles out there with the war and so forth, but from day one they have been totally incompetent.

'Primary school children could have worked out what happened. What we're not going to get at the inquest though is justice. All it can do is prove the cause of death.'

The 47-year-old had been celebrating his wedding anniversary former lapdancer Anna Ziuzina

The 47-year-old had been celebrating his wedding anniversary former lapdancer Anna Ziuzina

It has been claimed local Russian mafia were involved in a 'contract' plot to murder Mr Pring. 

Ms Zuizina met Mr Pring, who had his own IT firm and whose assets were estimated to be worth £1.5 million, online in 2006.

He reportedly gave her money so she could quit her stripping job.

Mr Pring was hit by a car as he waited for a taxi on the hard shoulder of a dual carriageway near Kiev on February 16 2008.

The inquest is scheduled to start at Devon County Hall in Exeter at 10am.

Mr Pring's funeral was held at St Disen's Church, Bradninch, Devon in 2011

Mr Pring's funeral was held at St Disen's Church, Bradninch, Devon in 2011

 


Inquest into death of millionaire who wed internet bride
