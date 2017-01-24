Slovak artists paint giant Brexit 'goodbye' on frozen lake

By Julian Robinson for MailOnline

Published: 06:49 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 07:16 EST, 24 January 2017

Artists in Slovakia have given Britain a cheeky Brexit send-off by dyeing a huge 'goodbye' and the Union Jack on a frozen lake.

The massive farewell gesture was painted on a privately owned lake in the village of Hrabove near the town of Bytca in northern Slovakia.

Pictures of the design emerged as top British judges ruled by a margin of 8-3 that the British government cannot use executive powers to begin the formal process of leaving the EU.

Artists in Slovakia have given Britain a cheeky Brexit send-off by dyeing a huge 'goodbye' and the Union Jack on a frozen lake

The massive farewell gesture was painted on a privately owned lake in the village of Hrabove near the town of Bytca in northern Slovakia

The pro-European artists used food colouring dispensed from watering cans to dye the message and flag in the 193,750 sq ft design

The pro-European artists used food colouring dispensed from watering cans to dye the message and flag in the 193,750 sq ft design.

Leader of the event Roman Gresak said of Britain's decision to leave the European Union: 'We are living in a time when we all should connect, but they want to separate at any price.

'We think that it is not good and we want to say our 'Goodbye to Britain' in this funny way.'

Mr Gresak said they wrote the sign first and then created the flag using more than 70,000 litres of water mixed with food colouring to paint it in.

He added: 'We are a group of people who like to enjoy themselves in such a way but in this case it has a sad sound.'

Leader of the event Roman Gresak they wrote the sign first and then created the flag using more than 70,000 litres of water mixed with food colouring to paint it in

Artists created the huge goodbye card on a frozen lake in a village in northern Slovakia

Theresa May was opposed to Brexit during campaigning but vowed to act on the referendum result once she became Prime Minister.

This morning she defiantly vowed to push ahead with Brexit despite being dealt an humiliating blow by the Supreme Court.

The top judges set the stage for a bitter showdown with Remainers in parliament as they ruled that the PM cannot use executive powers to begin the formal process of leaving the EU.

However, Downing Street quickly insisted Mrs May would 'get on with' tabling legislation and pledged that the result will have no impact on her commitment to invoke Article 50 by the end of March.