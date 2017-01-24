HSBC to close 62 branches across Britain this year

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline

Published: 07:12 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 07:22 EST, 24 January 2017

HSBC is to close 62 branches across the UK in 2017, the bank said.

The move will see the loss of up to 180 jobs and is part of the final round of network cuts that signal the end of a restructuring programme in the UK.

The latest branch closures, which were announced to HSBC staff today in an internal memo, will be staggered throughout the year.

It means the bank will now have a countrywide network of 625, down by about a third of what it was two years ago, following the closure of some 340 branches.

HSBC is to close 62 branches across the UK in 2017, the bank said

Chief executive Antonio Simoes, told the Financial Times the closures will 'mark the end' of the two-year branch restructuring.

He added: 'I don’t have any plans to close more after this.'