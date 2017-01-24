Clinton donor says Hillary is '50-50' on NYC mayoral run

By Kelly Mclaughlin For Mailonline and Nikki Schwab U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Hillary Clinton is '50-50' on deciding whether or not she will run for New York mayor, a city political insider claims.

Supermarket magnate John Catsimatidis said he's convinced that Clinton might challenge current Mayor Bill de Blasio with a campaign this year

Catsimatidis, a billionaire who was a Clinton donor during the 2016 presidential campaign, said he will hold off his own decision to run for mayor until the former secretary of state decides what she will do.

'I spoke to her about it, but she didn't indicate or signal to me [whether she would run]. She didn't say never, she didn't say no. In my personal opinion, it's 50-50,' he told The Real Deal real-estate blog on Monday. 'If Hillary runs, I won't.'

The Red Apple Group CEO and Gristedes Foods owner ran his own mayoral campaign in the 2013 primary as a Republican, but he lost to Joe Lhota.

Catsimatidis's mayoral race claim comes as reports say Clinton and her husband, Bill, are figuring out what to do next politically.

Clinton is starting off by looking at a series of reports to examine what went wrong in her presidential campaign, while Bill has re-devoted himself to the family foundation.

A number of Clinton allies spoke to Politico, saying that the former secretary of state is waiting out the Democratic National Committee chair election in February - as it's shaping up to be an ideological rematch of the Clinton versus Sen Bernie Sanders Democratic primary war.

Their inner circle is also advocating a 'wait-and-see' approach before she steps into a more public-facing role - in part so they can see if President Donald Trump's poll numbers sink, which in turn means Hillary Clinton's could rise.

'I'm certain Trump will screw up enough that by the fall of '18, Hillary's numbers will be way up again,' predicted Clinton friend and former Pennsylvania Gov Ed Rendell to the online publication, referring to the timing of the congressional midterm elections, the party's next big test.

Clinton's detractors can take comfort in knowing that the former secretary of state, senator and first lady - nor her ex-president husband - will likely ever appear on a ballot again.

'The Democratic Party does need new blood, new faces and I don't think Bill or Hillary Clinton would ever want to get back and run for anything,' said former Democratic Arkansas Sen. Mark Pryor to Politico.

'I don't think a team of mules could drag them to do that,' Pryor added.

For now, Clinton's former campaign manager Robby Mook and members of his team are putting together presentations that include where there were date and polling errors and where in the electorate she underperformed, a Democrat familiar with the project told Politico.

Bill Clinton has also been involved, poring over the precinct-level data, while complaining to friends about the involvement of FBI Director James Comey - who received a warm embrace yesterday in the White House from Trump - and the Russians' involvement in the election.

Meanwhile, Democratic party leaders and Clinton allies have said they believed the Clintons would be fundraising and campaigning again, perhaps even in the next several months.

Some in the party have suggested deploying the political couple to red states, to help raise money for local election, which tend to be underfunded and ignored by those in the national scene.

If Clinton is to run, she'd be facing off against Bill De Blasio, who's been in office since January 2014

Politico pointed out that a number of groups that will help in the rebuilding of the Democratic party have Clinton ties at the top too.

There's the Priorities USA super PAC, which is steered by Guy Cecil.

The John Podesta-founded think tank, the Center for American Progress continued to be run by ally Neera Tanden.

And David Brock, an ex-conservative who embraced the Clintons and now runs a number of liberal groups, will also continue to have the couple's back.

'I would be surprised [to see Bill Clinton step way from politics] only because he has so many friends who are still involved, who he's worked with for so many years,' Skip Rutherford, the dean of the University of Arkansas' Clinton School of Public Services told Politico.

Rutherford noted that 'many of the people who are involved in the political world got their stars in the Clinton world, so there's a whole base of people who are connected to both Clintons.'

'Many Democratic politicians have been personally influenced or share direct ties to President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, or both,' McLarty echoed to Politico.

He predicted they'd eventually both play roles in the party going forward.

'And despite the grave disappointment, resilience is in the Clintons' DNA,' McLarty said. 'So while I certainly don't expect to see them trying to assert their authority, I think there will be natural and welcome opportunities for them to engage.'