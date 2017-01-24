Chip appears to be GRINNING at McDonald's

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Published: 05:23 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 05:42 EST, 24 January 2017

If it had known that it would soon be dipped into sweet curry sauce and eaten, perhaps it would not have been so happy.

But this chip was spotted ‘grinning’ as it photobombed an 11-year-old boy at a McDonald's restaurant in East Kilbride, near Glasgow.

The French fry looks as though it is standing to attention and flashing a cheeky grin alongside Alistair Ross at the branch.

Caught on camera: This chip was spotted ‘grinning’ as it photobombed Alistair Ross, 11, at a McDonald's restaurant in East Kilbride, near Glasgow, in a picture taken by his mother

Up close: The chip was eaten after being dipped into sweet curry sauce at the restaurant

His mother Lesley Simpson took the picture of her son last month, but he only spotted the chip this week when he looked at the photos on her phone.

The 38-year-old nursery manager said: ‘Alistair had just had his hair cut so I took a picture and popped it on my Facebook page.

‘People liked and commented on it but didn’t mention anything about the chip.

‘Alistair was flicking through my phone the other day looking at the pictures and noticed the wee smiley chip. He was killing himself laughing.

Funny moment: Alistair's mother Lesley Simpson (above, together) took the picture of her son last month, but he only spotted the chip this week when he looked at the photos on her phone

‘And when he showed me it the pair of us were rolling around having a good laugh. Everyone we’ve shown it to since have cracked up.’

The pair had popped into McDonalds in East Kilbride on December 15 at 5.30pm to grab a bite to eat after a day of Christmas shopping.

They ordered a Chicken McNuggets meal and a Cheeseburger meal with a Fanta and a Coca-Cola - and as they sat down to tuck in, Ms Simpson took the snap.

Ms Simpson said: We go to McDonald’s now and again it was a treat after being out Christmas shopping. After his hair cut he looked really handsome.

Eatery: The pair had popped into McDonalds in East Kilbride (pictured) on December 15 at 5.30pm to grab a bite to eat after a day of Christmas shopping

‘So I took a picture of him without noticing the chip. We would have kept it if we’d seen him but he was sadly eaten after being dipped into Sweet Curry Sauce.

‘He’s been sending it to all his mates to show them it - he thought it was hilarious how strange it is. The chip looks so cheeky posing in the picture.

‘He would have tried to keep it until it went mouldy if he’d spotted it at the time as it looks so cute - in a weird chip kind of way - but sadly he was eaten.’