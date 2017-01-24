NSW tenant leaves note for driver parked in reserved space

By Nelson Groom for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 04:49 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 05:34 EST, 24 January 2017

Losing your reserved parking space is enough to drive any motorist up the wall, and one tenant has taken a stand by venting his fury in an expletive-laden note.

Images of the note, written by a disgruntled New South Wales tenant in Australia, have been posted onto a parking-fail Facebook group.

The outraged tenant took aim at the Volvo over his taste in cars before issuing him a stern warning about snatching the spot.

A disgruntled New South Wales motorist has vented his fury with an expletive-laden note for the driver who stole his spot

‘I know this might be difficult for you being a Volvo driver/owner, but as you can see clearly marked on the spot ground #842 we own this spot,’ the note reads.

‘So don’t be a dumb c**t and park in the associated vistors parking!!! Yours sincerely one pissed off tenant.’

The post was shared on the S**t Parking Appreciation Society Facebook group, where some commenters suggested he take things to new heights.

‘Just tow it. Its (sic) your right,’ wrote one commenter.

Others carried on with the attack against the driver’s taste in automobiles.

‘Difference between a Volvo driver and a porcupine? With a porcupine the pr***s are on the outside,’ wrote another.