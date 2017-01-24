Florist, 26, bit off ex's ear because he returned son late

By James Dunn For Mailonline

Rebecca Dale bit off her ex-partner's ear when he dropped their son off 25 minutes late on Christmas Day

A mother of two bit off part of her ex-partner's ear in a brutal assault because he dropped their four-year-old son off 25 minutes late on Christmas Day.

Rebecca Dale, 26, screamed 'are you taking the p***' as her former partner John Booth kissed his son on the cheek, then sank her teeth into the side of his head.

Mr Booth, 31, managed to break free following a violent struggle with blood pouring from wound as their son watched on in horror.

He didn't realise that part of his ear was missing until he got back to his car and looked in the rear view mirror, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Mr Booth also had a broken lip after she punched him in the face and a torn T-shirt from the assault, which has left him permanently disfigured.

He went to hospital where he needed stitches and doctors confirmed that the pinna of his ear had been chewed off.

Dale, who has a 12-week-old baby with a new partner, admitted causing grievous bodily harm but escaped with 12 months jail suspended for two years.

The judge, Martin Rudland, described how she 'viciously' attacked her partner but urged Dale, a florist, to maintain the 'fragile and precious relationship' with Mr Booth.

'You and he both for the benefit of your child have put your differences to one side, ' he said.

The court heard Dale and Mr Booth had been in a relationship for seven years and had a son together in 2010 but they ended their relationship in Autumn 2015.

The incident occurred on Christmas Day 2015 when Dale and her new boyfriend were entertaining relatives at her house in Burnage, Manchester.

Prosecutor Wayne Jackson said: 'Mr Booth picked up the boy from Rebecca's house at about midday and took his son home.

'The agreement was that he was to return the boy to mum at 3pm but it didn't quite work out like that and they got to mum's at about 3.25pm.

'John Booth rang the defendant's mother to let her know that he was outside as he didn't want direct contact with her. But the defendant came to the door and as Mr Booth kissed his son goodbye, the defendant said, 'Are you taking the p***?' She was angry.

'Mr Booth asked her what she was on about and pointed out that he was only 25 minutes late. But no sooner had he said that the defendant attacked him, punching him to the head, grabbing his face and ripping his top.

'She burst his lip as he was saying to her that he had done nothing wrong, to get off him and asked her what she was doing.

'She then took hold of his hair and pulled his head down and then bit his left ear. He kept telling her to get off and eventually she did.

'Once she did this her mother and the defendant's boyfriend came out of the house and was saying to Mr Booth: "Why are you hitting my bird".

'This was a family gathering so all of the family were there, they all were involved.

'John Booth phoned for an ambulance and went to hospital where he was medically examined and was found to have had the pinna of his left ear bitten off.

'That piece of his body was missing and the injury is permanently disfiguring as a result of the missing piece.'

Dale - who initially denied assault - was also ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £100 statutory surcharge.

It is thought Mr Booth refused to give evidence against her, despite the injuries he suffered in the attack.

Dale's lawyer Rachel Shenton said: 'The two of them now have a sufficiently good relationship, where contact is agreed with their child seeing his father regularly.

'The child is also staying overnight with his father, and they have a contact relationship with the defendants agreement. She also has a 12-week-old baby by her new partner.

'Miss Dale is planning on going back to work at the florist, and they want her back as soon as possible before Valentines Day.'

Passing sentence Judge Martin Rudland told Dale: 'This was an example of a happy time in the year where people should be rejoicing and happy and celebrating with each other.

'Christmas is a time for people to celebrate whatever they wish to celebrate at Christmas time together. It is also true that it is a difficult time with relationships, for people to overcome these conflicts and Christmas can highlight the difficulties in the relationships.

The judge, Martin Rudland, described how she 'viciously' attacked her partner but urged Dale, a florist, to maintain the 'fragile and precious relationship' with Mr Booth

'So on this, what should have been a happy family day, the complainant in this case arrived back with the child, later than the previous arrangement.

'You had a scrap with him on the threshold of the house which others became involved in - you reacted rapidly but quite viciously in the way that you acted, by biting his ear.

'He did not support the prosecution case against you, and others would have tried to use that in their favour but you did not do so.

'You and he both for the benefit of your child have put your differences to one side. There is ongoing contact in the relationship with the elder of your two children.

'The fragile and precious relationship with the complainant and his son is intact.'