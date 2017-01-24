Respected family GP four times drink drive limit

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Dr Martin Peverley (pictured leaving his hearing) was more than four times the limit

A family doctor caught drink driving was more than four times the legal limit and so intoxicated police had to carry him to their patrol car.

Dr Martin Peverley could barely speak when officers tried to talk to him and was too drunk to get out of the driver's seat, a tribunal heard today.

As officers attempted to extract the 51-year-old from his car, respected GP Peverley fell to the ground in a drunken stupor.

He then had to be lifted into the police vehicle and taken to the police station where he was ordered to take a breath test.

The incident occurred in April last year after the doctor, who ran a medical practise in Hartlepool in Co Durham, had been seen by another motorist driving erratically along the A19 and A689 roads in the town.

Peverley, who was also director of Hartlepool and District Hospice before resigning in May last year, was seen braking, speeding and 'narrowly missing other vehicles'.

The other driver followed him home due to concerns over the doctor's driving.

The other driver called police whilst Peverley parked his car on his driveway of his £500,000 house in Nunthorpe near Middlesbrough - and even waited for officers to arrive at the scene, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service was told.

Peverley was later breathalysed at the police station where the lowest reading was 153 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35mg. Later that month he admitted drink driving at Teeside JPs court and was banned from driving for 36 months.

Magistrates also gave him an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered him to pay £115 charges and £85 costs. The GP voluntarily referred himself to the GMC for a disciplinary hearing.

Peverley, who was also director of Hartlepool and District Hospice (pictured) was seen braking, speeding and 'narrowly missing other vehicles'

Lawyer for the General Medical Council Kevin Slack told the Manchester hearing: 'The police report states that Dr Peverley's vehicle was braking and speeding up with no cause, narrowly missing other vehicles.

'He was followed to his home address and observed parking up and remaining in the drivers' seat. No other people were in the vehicle.

'He was observed until police arrived and they tried to speak with Dr Peverley but due to him being intoxicated they had to physically pull him out of the drivers' seat where he fell on the floor and had to be carried to the police vehicle.

'He was over four times the legal limit.'

Peverley told the North East Medical Director for NHS England, Tim Butler, that his actions were contributed to by 'stresses at work'.

He is now battling to escape being struck off.

Dr Peverely is a GP at the Journee Medical Practice in Hartlepool (pictured), according to the NHS Choices website

Mr Slack added: 'Dr Peverley is a general practitioner who had been one of two partners in a surgery in Hartlepool until his partner left in 2014.

'He referred himself to the GMC. An email was sent on April 19 last year when he informed the GMC he was charged with driving with excess alcohol on April 15.

'On April 28 last year Dr Peverley again contacted the GMC, this time to report he had been convicted and sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. As well as being banned from driving for three years and fined £200.

'Dr Peverley has today formally admitted the fact of that conviction.

'There has also been a separate referral from Tim Butler the medical director. Under the heading 'background', Dr Butler states on April 19 Dr Peverley contacted him to declare his arrest about drink driving.

'Dr Peverley admitted to being four times over the legal limit and spoke about stresses of work which contributed to this.'

The tribunal was told the rest of the hearing which continues would be held behind closed doors.

This week it emerged there are more than 1,000 doctors who are registered and licensed who have criminal convictions.