Boxer Vitali Klitschko's son hand bitten by alligator

By Simon Holmes For Mailonline

Published: 05:36 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 05:40 EST, 24 January 2017

The son of heavyweight boxing legend Vitali Klitschko almost had his hand bitten off by an alligator while volunteering as a zoo keeper.

Egor-Daniel Klitschko, who is 16-years-old, has been helping out at the Everglades National Park, near Miami, Florida, and nearly lost his fingers in a terrifying attack from one of the alligators at feeding time.

Egor-Daniel Klitschko shared a photo of his stitched up hand on his Facebook page

The teen was chucking food to alligators at Everglades National Park, near Miami, Florida

The teenager was throwing food at the reptiles with zoo keepers when an over eager alligator snapped at his fingers.

The teen was left with bite marks, and required stitches, with doctors saying he was lucky not to lose his fingers.

Posting on social media he did not appear to be worried about the incident as he shared a a photo of his fingers with alligator bite marks.

Alongside the picture he wrote: 'Rule number one when working as an alligator keeper, if Erwin the alligator wants food, you give him food. I even have blue stitches.'

Vitali Klitschko is a three-time world heavyweight champion, and is the eighth longest reigning heavyweight champion of all time. He is now mayor of Ukraine's capital Kiev

The youngster poses with a friend in the US where he attends the prestigious private Ransom Everglades School

Egor-Daniel has been volunteering at the Everglades since last year in his spare time after joining the pricey and prestigious private Ransom Everglades School which reportedly costs $34,100 (£27,329) a year to attend.

Egor is the son of former heavyweight boxer turned politician Vitali Klitchko, who after hanging up his boxing gloves in 2013, got involved in Ukrainian politics and he is now the Mayor of Ukraine's capital city Kiev.