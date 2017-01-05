Cecilia left a distressing voicemail for Gelato Messina

Company say it's real, after Cecilia came forward when the voicemail went viral

Many are questioning the audio's authenticity, claiming its a 'publicity stunt'

She has now been tracked down and gifted with her own Messina concoction

She complained that the Fitzroy store was closed early on New Year's Eve

By Sinead Maclaughlin and Cindy Tran for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 04:17 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 04:17 EST, 24 January 2017

Her heartbroken voicemail to her favourite ice cream store after it closed early on New Year's Eve touched the hearts of many.

Now Gelato Messina have tracked down the Melbourne woman and have given her own special dessert, after she supposedly suffered a meltdown over her 'ruined' plans on New Year's Eve.

Cecilia, who is an actor by trade, was flown to Sydney and serenaded with a rendition 'The Wind Beneath My Wings' by Kamahl who then gifted her with her own Messina concoction aptly named 'Voicemail'.

Scroll down for video

Messina Gelato shared a distressing voicemail from Cecilia (pictured), who called to complain after her favourite ice cream joint was shut early on New Year's Eve

In the now infamous voicemail, Cecila questions the Fitzroy store whether they're 'really sorry' that they're close at 6pm of New Year's Eve.

'Are you? Because you should be. My New Year's Eve is now ruined. I had plans to buy at least a litre-and-a-half of Messina, as I do every week...

'And sit on my couch and eat it and then make new years resolutions to never eat it again. And you know what?

'Because you are closed, it's gonna make my new years resolution of not eating Messina so much easier... I am very, very upset right now.'

Struggling to come to terms, Cecilia broke down in tears as she continued to express her love for the beloved ice-cream chain.

'I have a serious relationship with Messina,' she continued as she sobbed.

'Messina was there for me through the hardest times of my life. It was there when I was having the happiest times of my life.'

Cecilia, who is an actor by trade, was flown to Sydney and serenaded with a rendition 'The Wind Beneath My Wings' by Kamahl before being given her own special dessert

Gelato Messina 'biggest fan and one true love' go, revealed herself after the voicemail went viral

The emotional Cecilia called the Gelato Messina store in Fitzroy to complain the dessert joint had 'ruined' her New Years resolution

In an emotional rant, Cecilia said the ice cream helped her get through a whirlwind year

Before parting ways, she offered Messina Gelato another chance at rekindling their relationship

In an emotional rant, the distraught customer claimed she had a cart filled with four ice cream flavours for her guests at her wedding reception.

She said the dessert helped her get through a whirlwind year and compared the store to a 'good friend' who has 'really let me down'.

'But you know what? I will move on, I will,' she continued.

'And I'm just sorry it had to end this way and I hope you are sorry, because when you say I am sorry, you should really mean it. And I hope you really mean it this time.

'I guess this is a goodbye. It was fun while it lasted.'

But before hanging up her phone, she offered the chain a second chance at rekindling their relationship.

'If you want to come back, it's fine,' she said.

'If you really just wanna get back together again, I'm happy to do that. Just... I'm sorry for the way I acted. I just really don't know what to do without you.

'Okay. I love you. Bye.'

Cecilia's very own Messina concoction aptly named 'Voicemail' after her heartbroken message to the Fitzroy store

Friends again: Cecilia cried as Gelato Messina expressed their apologies after she missed out on her ice-cream on New Year's Eve

And clearly the folks at Gelato Messina weren't willing to let their 'biggest fan and one true love' go, and say they managed to track down her after she came forward when the voicemail went viral.

Since the audio was first post, many have cast doubts over the two minute message, with skeptics describing the lengthy audio as a hilarious 'publicity stunt', especially given Cecilia's profession.

'Such a surprise with someone holding a camera from inside the house,' one wrote

'Couldn't your marketing team at least find a girl who wasn't an actor to pretend to be the customer,' unconvinced customer Michael posted.

'It takes two seconds to find that Cecilia Zenca lists herself as an actor. Fake stuff can damage your brand.'

Since the audio was first post, many have cast doubts over the two minute message and then again in the video revealing Cecilia's identity

'I would love to get work as an actor but I can assure you this is 100 per cent legitimate and real,' Cecilia told skeptics on social media

'Couldn't your marketing team at least find a girl who wasn't an actor to pretend to be the customer,' unconvinced customer Michael posted

This was quickly met with a response from Cecilia herself.

'I sure am an actor Michael. Thank you for pointing that out,' she said.

'I would love to get work as an actor but I can assure you this is 100 per cent legitimate and real. My agents will be more than happy to clarify this for you.'

Others seemed more concerned about ordering the sweet treat, which was on offer via food delivery service Deliveroo.

'Such a PR stunt. Wasn't even enough time to complete a checkout before it "closed". Only one tub at each location or something?'

Another added: 'I'm going to leave a voice mail crying about how my app doesn't work'.

Messina was selling half-litre tubs of the limited edition 'Voicemail for $1 for two hours via the service, but it quickly sold out.

It is on offer in certain stores for the rest of the week.