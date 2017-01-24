Army veteran, 87, 'terrorised' his Colombian neighbours

By Anthony Joseph for MailOnline

Stanley Snellgrove, 87, from Colchester in Essex, racially abused Javier Rivera and his family and made their lives a misery during his campaign of harassment

An army veteran racially 'terrorised' his Colombian neighbour and told police he used to 'shoot people of their types'.

Stanley Snellgrove, 87, from Colchester in Essex, abused Javier Rivera and his family and made their lives a misery during his campaign of harassment.

The pensioner took pictures of the shattered family, swore at them and made rude gestures as he hounded them relentlessly.

Snellgrove often clasped his hands as if he was firing a gun at Mr Rivera and made a throat-cutting gesture with his finger.

He also spied on the family with binoculars and ranted about 'you people coming over here'.

David Wilson, prosecuting, told Ipswich Crown Court that during one week last February, Mr Rivera had been harassed almost every day.

Snellgrove took down some trellis and part of a boundary fence after his victims moved into their house, which backs on to the vile OAP's home.

As a result shocked Mr Rivera set up CCTV cameras in a bid to protect his family.

When police went to quiz him in October 2015, Snellgrove referred to his 22-year army career and said he would 'shoot people of their types', said Mr Wilson.

In a statement read out at court, Mr Rivera labelled Snellgrove 'a neighbour from hell'.

The furious immigrant accused him of 'emotionally and mentally torturing' his family and making their lives a misery.

Snellgrove admitted harassment and racially aggravated harassment.

The former serviceman was handed an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years and a 20-week curfew between 7pm and 6am.

Snellgrove was also ordered to pay £750 to Mr Rivera and a £100 victim surcharge.

And he was made the subject of a restraining order in respect of Mr Rivera and his family.

Sentencing Snellgrove, Judge David Goodin branded his behaviour 'devastating, cruel and spiteful'.

Judge Goodin said the offences crossed the custody threshold. But he felt able to suspend it because of his age and 22 years' service in the army.

Frank O'Toole, defending, admitted Snellgrove's behaviour had been 'obnoxious'.

Mr O'Toole said: 'He now fully accepts what he did was wrong and should never have happened.

'He felt he couldn't talk to his neighbour and things got worse and worse as time went on.'

He said Snellgrove had been injured while in the army and received an army pension.

Mr O'Toole said he now hoped to move to nearby Stanway to be near his daughter.