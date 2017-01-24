Home | News | YouTube basketball trick shot goes wrong in painful video
YouTube basketball trick shot goes wrong in painful video



By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Published: 04:10 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 04:34 EST, 24 January 2017

It was meant to be the perfect trick shot - but this boy's attempt to score a basket backfired spectacularly.

He bounced the basketball onto a trampoline held up by his friend, hoping it would go towards the hoop, but instead it hit him in the face. 

The wannabe trickster let out a cry of pain as the person filming the video said, 'Are you alright?' before laughing. 

It is thought the video was filmed in the USA although the exact location is not known.  

Another sporting failure took place last December, when a golfer tried to take an iron shot off the frozen surface of a lake - but ended up falling straight in. 

The golfer, who has not been named, gave the ball a whack with his iron on a lake in a location that has not been identified.

But instead of hitting the ball, he smashed the ice, and fell head first into the lake.      

He bounced the basketball onto a trampoline held up by his friend, hoping it would go towards the hoop, but instead it hit him in the face

