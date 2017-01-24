YouTube basketball trick shot goes wrong in painful video

It was meant to be the perfect trick shot - but this boy's attempt to score a basket backfired spectacularly.
He bounced the basketball onto a trampoline held up by his friend, hoping it would go towards the hoop, but instead it hit him in the face.
The wannabe trickster let out a cry of pain as the person filming the video said, 'Are you alright?' before laughing.
It was meant to be the perfect trick shot - but this boy's attempt to score a basket backfired spectacularly
It is thought the video was filmed in the USA although the exact location is not known.
Another sporting failure took place last December, when a golfer tried to take an iron shot off the frozen surface of a lake - but ended up falling straight in.
The golfer, who has not been named, gave the ball a whack with his iron on a lake in a location that has not been identified.
But instead of hitting the ball, he smashed the ice, and fell head first into the lake.
He bounced the basketball onto a trampoline held up by his friend, hoping it would go towards the hoop, but instead it hit him in the face
The wannabe trickster let out a cry of pain as the person filming the video said, 'Are you alright?' before laughing