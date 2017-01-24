Judge lets thug off curfew so he can enjoy holiday

By Richard Spillett, Crime Correspondent For Mailonline

Published: 04:08 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 04:43 EST, 24 January 2017

A judge has sparked a row over soft justice by lifting a curfew imposed on a violent thug so he can go on holiday to Mexico.

Barry Hunt, of Hitchin, Hertfordshire, was first convicted over violence in 2015 - but avoided jail on a suspended sentence.

When the 31-year-old was brought back before court for affray, he was again spared prison and ordered to wear an electronic tag to monitor a curfew.

But judge Rajeev Shetty provoked anger by lifting the curfew so that Hunt could go on a holiday he had booked in Cancun, Mexico.

Barry Hunt was allowed to head off on holiday with fiancee Clare Dolling after a judge lifted a curfew order he was given for affray

Hunt had previously been given a suspended sentence for assault, but avoided jail when he returned to court and was then allowed to jet off on the two-week break

The sentence is the latest in a spate of cases in which criminals have been allowed to duck out of punishments to enjoy trips and holidays.

Campaigner Peter Cuthbertson, director of The Centre for Crime Prevention, told The Sun's Tom Wells: 'There's a simple answer if people don't want the criminal justice system to interfere with their holiday - don't commit crime.'

The newspaper reported that Hunt was first convicted of assault in 2015. He was then given the curfew order after admitting affray in north London in November.

The let-off emerged just days after a young cricket star's father had his curfew lifted so he could go and see his son bat in India.

Hunt convinced the judge to waive the curfew for the two weeks he planned to go to Cancun

David Brook was subject to a 7pm to 7am curfew after he caused £300 worth of criminal damage to a caravan - but magistrates lifted that order so he could watch son Harry play for Burley-in Wharfedale CC in India.

In 2015, magistrates sparked anger by allowing Jon Morton to remove his electronic tag so he could join friends in Portugal.

He was let off his curfew despite destroying the lives of his passengers Amy Baxter, 28, and her friend Hayley Jones, 32, in a high-speed crash after spending the night drinking.