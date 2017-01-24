Dog named David Bowie finds home after star's son appeal

By James Dunn For Mailonline

A stray dog named David Bowie because of his unusual eyes has been rescued thanks to a campaign by the late singer's son.

The dog had become known as Bowie at the rescue centre because he has one blue and one brown eye, just like the music legend who died last year.

Staff at the Dog's Trust said his eyes had made him 'quite the celebrity' but feared potential owners of the three-year-old lurcher cross were put off by them.

After months in the shelter, Duncan Jones, 45, Bowie's son, heard news of the dog's plight and was so touched that he launched an appeal on Twitter to find him a home.

He said: 'Hoping someone near that dog might be able to help him find a home. One of those weird ones that got to me.'

And a new owner has now come forward to give Bowie a new home in Bridgend, South Wales, after seeing the plea.

Doctor Nia Bowen said: 'We had recently lost our dogs so we weren't necessarily looking to get another one straightaway.

'But when we saw Bowie's photo online calling for people to give him a home, we fell in love instantly.

'He is a brilliant, bouncy boy, with a real zest for life and we're so pleased to be able to give him a happy home.'

Angela Wetherall, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Bridgend said: 'We are so pleased that Bowie has found the forever home he deserves.

'He was quite the celebrity at the centre with staff and we're so pleased that the appeals to get him a home were seen and heard.

'We are very grateful for David Bowie's son for tweeting about this lovely dog. He's a little star and we know he'll be very happy with his new owners.'