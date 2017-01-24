Melbourne rampage first responder pens powerful letter

By Daniel Piotrowski for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:12 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 03:32 EST, 24 January 2017

First responder: Mathew MacGrath was one of the first locals to help out immediately following the Bourke Street carnage

A first responder who helped save lives in the immediate aftermath of the Melbourne car rampage has opened up about the horror and the hope he saw in the city after five people were killed and dozens more injured.

Bystander Mathew McGrath was walking out of a building on Queen Street on Friday afternoon when he realised something was wrong.

People were standing still as if it were a 'mannequin challenge' and a crushed blue suitcase lay on the side of the street.

Several moments later, he found himself in a sea of crushed bodies and twisted limbs up the road on Bourke Street, just trying to help out like so many others.

Mr McGrath recalled his experience in a raw and reflective Facebook post on Tuesday morning which has since lit up the internet.

'As horrific the circumstances were that day, I'm glad I was able to be there,' Mr MacGrath wrote.

He spoke of his thanks for being able to hold an injured woman's hand - who compared the agony of her injuries to childbirth.

Hope among the horror: Mr MacGrath (pictured at back) was photographed in several news pictures helping the wounded

Mr MacGrath (black shirt), police and other bystanders are seen in this picture helping an injured person - including an apparent makeshift splint (left)

'I was able to meet a stranger, to kneel with you and hold your hand,' he said. 'I learnt your name, I learnt you had Christmas at your house in Plumpton this year.'

'It felt like an eternity. (From) the moment I was first next to you, till the moment an ambulance arrived and we lifted you up on the stretcher to go to hospital.

'That moment is the last I know of you.

'I just wish I knew you were okay.'

Mr McGrath - who was photographed helping victims by news photographers - also spoke of his thankfulness for tradesmen and student paramedics who pitched in.

He told how people made makeshift splints, stemmed the bleeding and spoke to victims so they knew they were not alone.

Mr McGrath's words have sparked a cascade of praise on social media, with many users confessing to have been moved to tears by the Facebook post.

It came as the youngest victim of the senseless tragedy was set to be laid to rest on Tuesday morning.

Being laid to rest: Funeral services will be held for baby Zachary (on left, with his sister) and 10-year-old Thalia Hakin (right) on Tuesday and Wednesday

A private funeral service was to be held for baby Zachary Bryant - who was just three months and four days old when he was allegedly killed.

His older sister Zara, age three, is recovering in hospital and is in a stable condition.

His parents issued a statement describing Zachary as a 'beautiful, loving, happy and perfect little baby'.

'He was the light of our lives constantly filling our days with smiles and laughs,' they said.

'He leaves us with the best three months and 14 days of wonderful memories spent in this world.'

Four other people died as a result of the alleged rampage, including 10-year-old Thalia Hakin.

Dimitrious 'Jimmy' Gargasoulas' has been charged with five counts of murder relating to the rampage.

Donations for the immediate families of those killed can be made here.