UK weather: Fog cancels 100 Heathrow flights again

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Published: 03:29 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 03:37 EST, 24 January 2017

Freezing fog caused further misery for air passengers today as more than 100 flights were cancelled at London Heathrow Airport for the second day in a row and drivers faced icy conditions on the roads.

The Met Office said overnight fog was causing fresh disruption to air travel to thousands of people across southern England who were hoping to fly, one day after they faced dozens of cancellations and delays.

Freezing fog re-formed overnight and became widespread across parts of South West England, South East Wales and the West Midlands, with dense patches forming in other parts of England including the South East.

A severe weather warning for fog and ice today covers all of England, except for the North East and South East Wales, and will remain until 11am. The fog is expected to slowly thin and lift today, but may persist in some areas.

The sub-zero conditions that have brought the recent cold snap are set to last until the weekend, when temperatures could get closer to double figures again.

Disruption due to fog: More than 100 flights were cancelled at London Heathrow Airport today for the second day in a row

Meanwhile there was a huge contrast in temperatures this morning in Katesbridge, County Down. Yesterday it was the UK's coldest place at -7.1C, but at the same time this morning it was a relatively balmy 8C.

Gatwick cancelled two flights and Heathrow called off 100 out of about 1,300 flights as a result of the fog today. A spokesman said: 'Persistent freezing fog across the South East has reduced visibility at Heathrow again today.

'With Heathrow operating at more than 99 per cent capacity, there are no gaps in the schedule that can be used for delayed flights and as a result, some passengers may experience disruption to their journeys today.

'Passengers should check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport. As always, Heathrow's top priority is the safety of passengers. We apologise to those whose travel has been affected by today's weather.'

Fog and low cloud reduce visibility for pilots and air traffic controllers, meaning aircraft must leave extra space for each other – so Heathrow cannot maintain its normal pattern of a plane landing or taking off every 45 seconds.

London Gatwick meanwhile was only suffering minor disruption this morning, but a spokesman said: 'Air traffic control restrictions imposed due to fog across the South East and Europe may cause some delays to flights.'

Yesterday around 100 flights were cancelled at Heathrow, while there was also disruption at London Gatwick, City and Stansted airports, as well as at Manchester and Southampton.

Edinburgh Airport advised passengers to contact their airlines after flights towards the South were affected on Monday. Bristol said flights were operating as normal while Stansted said it had no cancellations.

Road users were also being warned of difficult driving conditions after Dorset Police reported 31 collisions yesterday morning - six times more than would occur at that time on an average weekday.

The force is urging motorists to take extra care today, while the Met Office warned journeys were likely to take longer than usual because of the adverse conditions.

A comparison of the weather at 2am yesterday (left) and 2am today (right), with a 15C temperature swing in Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, ferries running to and from the Isle of Wight between Lymington and Yarmouth were suspended until mid-morning today due to dense fog, Wightlink Ferries said.

It is advising customers booked on that route to re-book via Portsmouth and Fishbourne, and is providing coaches for foot passengers hoping to travel on the alternative service.

Yesterday, Britons were warned to protect themselves from ‘filthy air’ as prolonged cold and settled weather causing toxic particles from traffic and other sources caused pollution to reach dangerously high levels.

Conditions were so bad in London that officials issued a ‘very high’ pollution alert for the first time. Mayor Sadiq Khan said bus stops, Tube stations and roadsides in the capital were the worst affected areas.