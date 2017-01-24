Teenager, 15, stabbed to death yards from school gates

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

Published: 03:24 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 03:51 EST, 24 January 2017

A 15-old-boy was stabbed to death outside a school in front of 'screaming' pupils in London.

Police say the victim, named locally as Quamari Barnes, was found with multiple stab wounds in Willesden, north west London, at around 3.30pm on Monday.

The teenager was waiting at a bus stop when he was first attacked, before fleeing towards Capital City Academy in Doyle Gardens.

He collapsed yards from the school's gates, which are located in a leafy street of family houses.

Police forensics get to work in Doyle Gardens, Willesden, after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death

The teen, named locally as Quamari Barnes, was waiting at a bus stop when he was first attacked, before fleeing towards Capital City Academy in Doyle Gardens (pictured)

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Murder Squad detectives are appealing for witnesses to the latest fatal stabbing to come forward.

A Met Police spokesman said: 'A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a teenage boy in Willesden.

'Police were called just before 3.30pm on Monday by London Ambulance Service to a 15-year-old male stabbed in Doyle Gardens.

'Officers attended and the boy was suffering stab wounds. The boy was taken by paramedics to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Next of kin are aware.

'The Homicide and Major Crime Command has been informed and are investigating.

Social media users took to Twitter to pay respects to the murdered boy, who was named locally as Quamari Barnes

'Whilst officers believe they know who the deceased is, they await formal identification.'

The stabbing took place three miles from where university student Djodjo Nsaka, 19, was fatally stabbed on Friday.

Djodjo, originally from Streatham, south London, was doing a business studies degree at Middlesex University.

He was knifed outside his halls of residence near Wembley Stadium. There is no suggestion that the two incidents are linked.