Julian Assange turns on Waleed Aly in tense interview

By Brianne Tolj For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 03:51 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 03:51 EST, 24 January 2017

Editor in Chief of Wikileaks Julian Assange has backtracked on his claim he would leave the Ecuadorian embassy and be extradited to the US if Chelsea Manning is released from prison.

During a heated debate with The Project co-host Waleed Aly on Tuesday night, Assange was questioned if he would stick to his word, to which he retorted he 'is not an idiot.'

Assange said he is willing to speak to the US Department of Justice about his case but saying he would accept extradition to America 'doesn't mean [he's] saying that [he's] willing to be a complete idiot and throw all my lawyers away and so on.'

Scroll down for video

Editor in Chief of Wikileaks Julian Assange (pictured) has backtracked on his claim he would leave the Ecuadorian embassy and be extradited to the US if Chelsea Manning is released from prison

During a heated debate with The Project co-host Waleed Aly on Tuesday night, Assange was grilled about if he would stick to his word, to which he retorted he 'is not an idiot'

Assange said Manning's (pictured) early release had nothing to do with his offer and that he wants to communicate more with the Department of Justice about his case

Manning's 35-year sentence for releasing 750,000 classified documents to Wikileaks in 2010 was commuted by former president Barack Obama last week and she is expected to be released from prison on may 17.

Mr Aly questioned Assange during a video interview from the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he has lived for the past four-and-a-half years since seeking political refuge.

Assange is wanted for extradition to Sweden for allegations of sexual assault and rape, but he fears he could be then extradited to the US from Sweden and made to stand trial for releasing the documents from Manning.

Mr Aly asked Assange if Manning's release would push him to leave the embassy and accept an extradition to the US.

Assange said Manning's early release had nothing to do with his offer and that he wants to communicate more with the Department of Justice about his case.

Assange said claiming he would accept extradition to America 'doesn't mean [he's] saying that [he's] willing to be a complete idiot and throw all my lawyers away and so on'

Manning, who is Transgender, (pictured) will be released in May after his 35-year sentence was commuted by former president Barack Obama last week

Mr Aly pushed Assange about his backtracking comments and said his extradition to the US now appears to be 'contingent on striking some kind of deal' in his own case.

'You didn't mention that before,' Mr Aly persisted.

Assange quickly launched into a heated response.

'Because I'm not an idiot! I am not a complete idiot! We had a major strategic victory in liberating Chelsea Manning, the most significant alleged whistle-blower in the last 10 years but, of course, saying I'm willing to accept extradition doesn't mean I'm saying that I'm willing to be a complete idiot and throw all my lawyers away and so on,' Assange said.

'We are going to have a discussion with the DOJ about what that looks like. The ball is in their court,' he said.