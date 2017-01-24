Piers Morgan rows with Ewan McGregor over women's march

By Martin Robinson, Uk Chief Reporter For Mailonline

Published: 03:49 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 03:53 EST, 24 January 2017

Trainspotting star Euan MacGregor today pulled out of a TV interview with Piers Morgan because he was critical of the Women's March in Washington.

The Good Morning Britain host was particularly critical of Madonna's comments about 'blowing up the White House' after Donald Trump won the US election.

Today McGregor was due to promote T2 - the sequel to Trainspotting - on the ITV show but pulled out at the last minute.

He tweeted this morning: 'Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch'.

Row: Today McGregor was due to promote T2 - the sequel to Trainspotting - on the ITV show but pulled out at the last minute

Fighting back: Euan's decision to pull out led to a Twitter backlash, including by Mr Morgan himself.

But his decision to pull out led to a Twitter backlash, including by Mr Morgan himself.

He said: 'Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan - you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all'.

He added: 'A real man would have come on and debated it with me, not run away like a coward'.

Comments under Mr McGregor's tweet were largely opposed to his decision.

Lee Roberts told him: '@mcgregor_ewan let's get this right. You can kick the s**t out of Darth Vader, but run scared of @piersmorgan. You are supposed to be a Jedi'.

Michael Kelpie wrote: 'Poor decision first up, it is your job to promote your film. Second, you should have told @piersmorgan to his face'.

Emma Harding said: 'Rich Celebrities like you get paid to entertain us. Nobody cares about your political views!!'.

Mags Walker ‏tweeted: 'How silly! All he said was march when you have something to march for? Too many "celebs" getting political'.

Piers Morgan wrote about the Women's March for MailOnline and was particularly critical of Madonna.

The star, 58, told crowds in Washington: 'Good did not win this election, but good will win in the end. And to our detractors that insist this March will never add up to anything, f**k you.

'Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot of blowing up the White House'.

Millions of women around the world proudly marching to protest Trump. They wore pink pussy hats, and the mood was one of celebration; a joyous gathering of the female gender

Message: Madonna announced she had thought ' an awful lot' about blowing up the White House -

In response Mr Morgan, MailOnline's U.S. Editor-at-Large responded by saying: 'I love women and believe passionately in gender equality.

'I support all women’s rights and have proven this point many times as an employer and promoter of women in the workplace.

'But I can’t abide the feminazis, the radical, extreme feminists like Madonna.

'Real feminism is not about murdering men you don’t like or stripping off to make money and pretending it’s about liberating women.

'It’s about striving to be so good at what you do that your gender is irrelevant, then making sure you are rewarded in the same way as a man. That, surely, is true equality?'.

He added: 'This was nasty women being nasty, whipped into a man-hating frenzy by some very nasty women on a stage.

'Love was Trumped by hate and bomb threats. Ladies, I love you. But if you let the nasty women win, you lose'.

Protests against Donald Trump drew millions of women across the world to more than 600 rallies, the new President dismissed them with the scoffing tweet: ‘We just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote?’

But hours later, amid evidence that the Washington DC demonstration alone drew more people than his inauguration ceremony – not to mention an army of stars including Emma Watson, Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore and Madonna – Mr Trump backtracked on his remarks.

Turning again to Twitter, Mr Trump wrote: ‘Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognise the rights of people to express their views.’

Marchers championed a variety of causes, including gender equality, black rights, abortion rights and general disgust over Mr Trump’s history of misogynistic remarks. Many on the marches sported home-made, pink and pointy eared ‘pussy hats’ to mock the US President’s vilest language about women.

The New York protest outside Mr Trump’s skyscraper home was attended by Dame Helen Mirren and Whoopi Goldberg while the LA demo drew Jamie Lee Curtis, Barbra Streisand, Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart, Miley Cyrus and Jane Fonda.

The biggest event was in Washington DC, where officials estimated it drew more than 500,000 protesters – possibly twice the figure for the Trump inauguration the previous day. There were protests in British cities including Cardiff, Edinburgh and London.