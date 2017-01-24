Obama 'told Trump he could support repeal of Obamacare'

By Kelly Mclaughlin For Mailonline

Published: 03:52 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 03:52 EST, 24 January 2017

President Donald Trump privately told congressional leaders on Monday that Barack Obama gave him the go-ahead to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Trump told the leaders that in the letter that Obama left for him, the former president said he could support a new bill if it improved upon his policy.

Trump recalled the letter in front of the top eight House and Senate leaders with both parties, including Democratic Minority Whip Rep Steny Hoyer.

Hoyner recalled the story, saying that Obama wrote to Trump saying he would support a new healthcare bill if it provided 'greater access, greater health care assurance to people, greater quality and bring costs down'.

Trump recalled the letter in front of the top eight House and Senate leaders with both parties who were at the meeting. Trump is pictured at the meeting. L-R; Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuch Schumer, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Vice President Mike Pence, Representative Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and White House Chieff of Staff Reince Priebus

'Yes, President Obama said that, and we agree with that. And we told Trump that we agreed with that. But the fact of the matter is, we haven't seen anything that does that,' Hoyer told CNN's Erin Burnett on OutFront shortly after the meeting.

Republican Sen John Cornyn said that Trump told the group that his goal is to provide 'something that is better and more affordable' than the current healthcare policy.

Democratic leaders, however, pushed back at Trump's comments, Cornyn added.

Hoyner said that the Monday meeting was mostly social, however, and that the group didn't go into much detail about policy.

Among those at the meeting was Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi.

After the meeting on Monday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, said they had discussed 'the different Electoral college, popular vote' but wouldn't be drawn on further details.

House Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi refused to comment.

Hoyer told CNN the president maintained his position on the inauguration crowd size.

'He didn't change his point of view on the crowd size,' he said. 'It was from his perspective a very large crowd ... it was clear this was still on his mind.'

Cornyn said that the group discussed getting Trump's nominees confirmed and ways to find 'common ground' on infrastructure spending.

He added that McConnell made 'the important point' that it should be 'paid for because we got $20trillion in debt'.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told a packed briefing room their coverage of the president was unfairly negative.

On the day Obama left office, he left a letter for Trump for him to read when he first entered the presidency

Trump has been keen to show the public the letter (pictured above), but has revealed few details about what Obama wrote

He pinned his argument to two grievances; a tweet wrongly claiming the president had removed a bust of Martin Luther King from the Oval Office and reports regarding the crowd size at President Trump's inauguration.

Spicer last week said it had been the most watched inauguration in history and condemned the media for sharing comparative photographs from Obama's 2009 swearing-in when more attended in person.

On Monday he repeated his claim but added the clarification that 'most watched ever' referred to viewers who saw it in person, online and on television.

The press conference lasted more than an hour during which he also heeded questions about Obamacare, President Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin and on his plans for Planned Parenthood.