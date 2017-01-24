'Row' over Kate Middleton attending BAFTA ceremony

By Joseph Curtis For Mailonline

A 'row' has broken out over whether the Duchess of Cambridge should attend this year's Baftas, it has emerged.

It is understood Bafta President Prince William plans to go to the annual film awards in February but has been told his wife's presence could 'distract' from the A-list attendees.

The Prince has missed the event the past two years which is believed to have led to 'serious criticism' of his presidency.

According to The Sun, Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry is attempting to fix the situation after 'senior staff' voiced concerns the Duchess of Cambridge could 'outshine' the film stars.

A source within the film academy told the paper: '[William] made it clear he wants to go this year and even bring Kate. It would be a real show of his commitment towards Bafta and create headlines around the world.'

A second source within Bafta told The Sun: 'Most people think William will end up getting his way by bringing Kate but it's created awkwardness because her attendance shouldn't have been in question.'

If the Duchess, 35, was to attend it would be the first time she has accompanied her husband to the event.

Bafta claims it has extended an invitation to the couple and that it is 'completely untrue' William was asked to attend alone.

A spokesman told The Sun: 'We would be delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses any year they are able to attend.'

The ceremony takes place at the Royal Albert Hall on February 12, with Brits including Emily Blunt and Naomi Harris up for the Best Actress and Supporting Actress awards respectively.

Veteran English director Ken Loach could also walk away with Best Film and Best Director awards for I, Daniel Blake.

Prince William is also the President of the Football Association and has attended the past three FA Cup finals.

If the couple, pictured with Jennifer Lopez, right, were to attend it would be the first time they have been to the ceremony together

The Duke of Cambridge, 34, was recently criticised for attending fewer public engagements than his father at the same age.

But he was seen hard at work as he flew into Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with a patient on January 3, returning to work straight after the New Year bank holiday like most workers.

MailOnline has contacted Kensington Palace and Bafta for comment.