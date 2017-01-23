Ivanka Trump shares photo of her family at Blair House

By Chris Spargo For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:16 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 02:48 EST, 24 January 2017

Ivanka Trump shared a photo of husband Jared Kushner and their three children at Blair House, the president's guest house on Monday.

Trump simply captioned the photo of her family posing in the drawing room: 'Blair House, DC #latergram.'

It is tradition for presidents to stay at the historic DC property the night before they are sworn into office. The house is owned by the State Department and is located across the street from the White House.

It houses the president's guests and other foreign dignitaries.

Ivanka Trump tweeted the photo of her family posing in the drawing room and captioned it: 'Blair House, DC #latergram'

Presidents dating back to Jimmy Carter have stayed at the Blair House the night before their inauguration

Ivanka Trump kicked off her new life by joining a few friends for lunch in Washington DC on Monday.

She was photographed exiting her house and getting into a waiting SUV, with her head shielded from the cameras by a giant umbrella.

She was joined by her Secret Service detail and son Joseph, who joined her for lunch at the Open City coffee shop in Woodley Park.

Ivanka, 35, and her family moved to DC over the weekend, and on Monday her husband Jared Kushner began his unpaid job as a senior advisor to President Donald Trump in the White House.

Where's Ivanka: Ivanka Trump hid behind an umbrella as she got into an SUV outside her $5.5million Washington DC home on Monday

Outing: The 35-year-old mother was joined by Secret Service agents and her son Joseph

Family time: On Sunday, Ivanka shared a photo of her and Jared Kushner posing with her father and their three children shortly after the inauguration (above)

The Washington Post reported that Ivanka was joined at lunch by several female friends, and that the group ordered from the breakfast menu despite the time of day.

Joseph had oatmeal, which was fed to him by his mother. There was no word on what Ivanka had to eat.

The restaurant’s manager noted that the group enjoyed their meal undisturbed, with just a few well wishers approaching Ivanka.

On Sunday, Ivanka posted a photo of the Trump family down in DC< with her and her husband posing with their three children and the new commander-in-chief.

'Family photo moments after my father @realdonaldtrump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States,' wrote Ivanka.

Meanwhile, It was revealed on Monday that her brother Eric has been named president of Trump International Hotels Management LLC in papers that were filed in Florida.

Meanwhile: Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner, seen far right on Monday, started his first full official day as Senior Advisor, and stood by while his father-in-law signed executive orders

Last week, Ivanka finally broke her silence about rumors that she might fill the role of first lady when her father takes office on Friday in an interview with 20/20.

'Well, I think its an inappropriate observation. There's one first lady and she'll do remarkable things,' said Ivanka, referring to her father's wife Melania.

She later told Deborah Roberts in the interview that she also found the comments 'sexist,' saying that they seemed to suggest that two women could not have a powerful role in her father's White House administration.

Ivanka also revealed during the interview that she is still close to former first daughter Chelsea Clinton despite her father's victory over Hillary in the election, and said that she will likely go to her for advice.

She spoke about how difficult it was to step down from her role as an EVP in the Trump Organization as well, while also backing away from her leadership role in her eponymous clothing and accessories line.

'It's emotional that I'm stepping away from my business,' said Ivanka, who then pointed out however that the reward was much greater in the end.

'My father will be president and hopefully I can be there to support him and to support those causes I have cared about my whole professional career.'

Big day: Ivanka met several female friends for lunch at Open City coffee shop in Woodley Park (police set up barricades outside Ivanka's home above)

New life: Monday marked Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner's first day at work as an unpaid senior advisor to President Trump (police work to create a perimeter around Ivanka's property)

Ivanka spent her last day in her New York office on Wednesday, and uploaded a photo to her Instagram as she said goodbye to her job in the Big Apple to head on down to the nation's capital.

'My last day in the new @ivankatrumphq space. I'm a little jealous I won't be here to enjoy the beautiful new office with my talented team,' wrote Ivanka.

Earlier this month, Ivanka attended a women's power dinner ahead of her big move, which was held at her good friend Wendi Deng's $34m penthouse apartment.

Among the invitees who turned up to give Ivanka advice were Tory Burch, Mika Brzezinski, Tina Brown, Christy Turlington Burns, and former White House press secretary Dana Perino.

Pattie Sellers, the executive director of Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, was another guest at the dinner, and wrote about the evening for Fortune.

'Trump explained that she wanted to learn from the efforts of leaders in their fields,' said Sellers.

'We talked about entrepreneurship, equal pay, paid leave, and a lot about where the Donald Trump Administration may have the most opportunity: education.'

Also on hand was Goldman Sachs executive Dina Powell, who the Trump team announced would be joining the administration in a senior role focused on entrepreneurship, economic growth and the empowerment of women.

It is expected that Ivanka will now be working closely with Powell in DC.

Powell put the dinner together on Thursday, and was in charge of coming up with the guest list for the event.

Ivanka has yet to officially reveal what her plans are once her father takes office, but did say last Wednesday that her first priority once she moved would be to settle her family into their new residence.

She has already busied herself working behind the scenes by phoning members of Congress in an attempt to rally support for childcare proposals. including tax-free childcare accounts and childcare deductions for families making under $500,000 a year.

President Trump's oldest daughter also confirmed last Wednesday that she had stepped down from her senior position at the Trump Organization and put her eponymous fashion brand in the hands of the chief brand officer for the company, Abigail Klem.

New digs: The family's $5.5million house (above) in the District's Kalorama neighborhood is just a few blocks away from the Obamasa

Brother: Ivanka also posted a video on Monday of her brother Barron, 10, playing peek-a-boo with Theo (above), writing, 'My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer—while my father signs his first executive orders.'

Ivanka will certainly be the most visible first daughter that has ever been in the White House, and a source close to the family tells DailyMail.com that she is taking that role 'very seriously' at this time.

'She want to be respectful,' added the source.

There have been numerous indications over the past few weeks that Ivanka would be taking a role in the White House.

The most notable of these was the news earlier this month that the family would be moving into the $5.5million house in the District's Kalorama neighborhood which they are now calling home.

One week later, Trump announced that Kushner would be joining his staff as a senior advisor.

It is unclear however if the couple bought the six-bedroom residence or will just be renting the home, which was sold just before the holidays to an unknown buyer.

The Trump-Kushners will now be just two blocks away from the home of Barack and Michelle Obama, who are moving to the neighborhood after next week so that their younger daughter Sasha can finish high school in the city.