Trump repeats claim he would have won popular vote

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 22:17 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 02:56 EST, 24 January 2017

Donald Trump repeated his unsubstantiated claim that he would have won the popular vote if it weren't for millions of illegal votes at a meeting with congressional leaders on Monday night.

The president invited Republican and Democrat leaders to the White House for an informal round-table discussion in his first full day in the role.

Among talks about Obamacare and how he plans to boost the economy, he claimed three to five million votes cast in Clinton's favor were fraudulent, an anonymous White House aide later said.

He also maintained that his inauguration crowd was huge, echoing Press Secretary Sean Spicer who earlier slapped down the media in his first full briefing for reporting that it had been smaller than Barack Obama's.

Among those at the meeting was Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi.

President Donald Trump told congressional leaders on Monday again he would have won the popular vote had it not been for millions of illegal immigrants who he believes fraudulently voted for Hillary Clinton. He is pictured at the meeting. L-R; Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuch Schumer, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Vice President Mike Pence, Representative Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and White House Chieff of Staff Reince Priebus

President Trump also used the meeting to touch on plans for Obamacare and the economy but made reference to the electoral college votes, an anonymous aide said

Trump won 306 electoral college votes in the election over Hillary Clinton's 232. Only 270 are needed for a majority win.

He lost the popular vote by nearly three million votes.

In November, after widespread outcry that Clinton ought to have won because of the result, he claimed on Twitter that millions of ballots cast in her favor shouldn't count because they were cast by illegal immigrants.

'In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally,' he said.

He also alleged at the time that there had been "serious voter fraud" in California, New Hampshire and Virginia and complained that the media wasn't covering it.

There has been no evidence of fraud or statistics relating to ballots cast by illegal immigrants.

After the meeting on Monday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said they had discussed 'the different Electoral college, popular vote' but wouldn't be drawn on further details.

Media was invited inside to photograph the group as they took their seats. Above from L-R: The president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Steny Hoyer, Chuch Schumer, Kevin McCarthy, Mike Pence, John Cornyn, Mitch McConnell and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus

The talks were informal, said those in attendance, and held in the White House dining room. Above, L-R: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Paul Ryan, Chuch Schumer, Mike Pence

(L-R) Kevin McCarthy, Chuck Schumer, Whip John Cornyn and Mitch McConnell talk casually before the meeting

Nancy Pelosi talks animatedly with Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell at the meeting

Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law (right) speaks with Steny Hoyer and Nancy Pelosi

House Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi refused to comment.

Democratic Minority Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer told CNN the president maintained his position on the inauguration crowd size.

'He didn't change his point of view on the crowd size.

'It was from his perspective a very large crowd ... it was clear this was still on his mind.'

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told a packed briefing room their coverage of the president was unfairly negative.

President Trump first made allegations of 'voter fraud' in November when he said he would have won the popular vote had it not been for 'millions of people who voted illegally'

He pinned his argument to two grievances; a tweet wrongly claiming the president had removed a bust of Martin Luther King from the Oval Office and reports regarding the crowd size at President Trump's inauguration.

Spicer last week said it had been the most watched inauguration in history and condemned the media for sharing comparative photographs from Obama's 2009 swearing-in when more attended in person.

On Monday he repeated his claim but added the clarification that 'most watched ever' referred to viewers who saw it in person, online and on television.

The press conference lasted more than an hour during which he also heeded questions about Obamacare, President Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin and on his plans for Planned Parenthood.