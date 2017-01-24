Home | News | Armed police evacuate flats during an overnight stand-off
  • Police tactical units, firefighters and paramedics at the scene in Rochdale
  • Emergency services spent more than 7 hours there after arriving at 6.30pm 
  • Residents were told to leave their homes for safety and stood on the street 

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Published: 02:27 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 03:00 EST, 24 January 2017

Armed police evacuated three flats in a neighbourhood last night during a stand-off between officers and a resident.

Police tactical units, firefighters and paramedics spent more than seven hours outside the homes and shut the road in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Residents were told to leave their homes for their own safety and were standing on the street as a dozen police cars swooped on the street.

Major incident: Police tactical units, firefighters and paramedics spent more than seven hours outside the homes and shut the road in Rochdale, Greater Manchester

Major incident: Police tactical units, firefighters and paramedics spent more than seven hours outside the homes and shut the road in Rochdale, Greater Manchester

Investigating: Residents were told to leave their homes for their own safety and were standing on the street as a dozen police cars swooped on the street

Investigating: Residents were told to leave their homes for their own safety and were standing on the street as a dozen police cars swooped on the street

Officers first arrived at 6.30pm and a cordon was put in place, which was not lifted until shortly before 2am, reported the Manchester Evening News.

The incident happened at the junction of Hill Top Road and Balderstone Road, one mile south of the town centre, and involved a house converted into four flats.

Rochdale council leader Richard Farnell, who represents the area, told the newspaper: 'I am being regularly updated on the incident.

'This is a very serious situation and I hope it can be brought to a peaceful conclusion very soon.

Police presence: The incident happened at the junction of Hill Top Road and Balderstone Road, one mile south of the town centre, and involved a house converted into four flats

Police presence: The incident happened at the junction of Hill Top Road and Balderstone Road, one mile south of the town centre, and involved a house converted into four flats

'I have every confidence in the GMP and their specialist police officers at the scene who are working very hard to resolve the incident.'

A police spokesman confirmed the force was called to the scene following 'concern for the welfare of a man' and is expected to issue an update later.

Latest Nigeria News