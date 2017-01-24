Man in his 30s dies after being stabbed on a bus 

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Published: 03:01 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 03:13 EST, 24 January 2017

A manhunt is underway after a man was stabbed to death as he travelled on a bus.

Police officers raced to the scene in Handsworth, Birmingham, following reports a passenger had been attacked yesterday evening.

West Midlands Police said emergency services carried out CPR at the scene but the man, believed to be in his 30s, died a short time later.

A murder investigation has been launched and police are desperately trying to trace the knifeman.

The man - who has not yet been identified - is understood to have been on board the No 11A bus, which was travelling towards the city centre just before 11pm.

Officers are now carrying out urgent investigations to trace the knifeman, described as a black man, aged around 30 years and wearing a baseball cap and padded jacket He is believed to have left the bus in Rookery Road.

Temporary Superintendent Tom Chisholm from Force CID said: 'The investigation is in the early stages but it is believed the man was stabbed following an altercation between him and the offender on the upper deck of the outer circle No 11A bus as it travelled along Rookery Road in Handsworth.

'I am appealing for anyone who was travelling on the bus last night and who has information or anyone who saw the offender after leaving the bus to call police.'

Investigations are continuing.

Detectives are trawling through CCTV footage to trace the offender.