Activists claim women's marches isolated trans community

Published: 20:45 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 00:43 EST, 24 January 2017

An estimated three million people participated in women's marches across the United States on Saturday, and all with a clear message - p***y is power.

That message struck a negative chord with activists in the transgender community, who are upset that the march was not as inclusive as it was set out to be.

Marie Solis, a reporter for Mic.com, wrote an article that criticized the Women's March, commenting that it presented a clear message that 'having a vagina is essential to womanhood'.

A day after President Trump's inauguration, over half a million demonstrators walked through the streets of Washington as a part of the Women's March on Washington

Saturday's event to oppose the newly inaugurated President Trump was largely a white, cisgender march, and had too many pink-clad women carrying signs with female reproductive organs, according to Solis.

She said that a fight is brewing between TERFs - 'Trans-exclusionary radical feminists' and transgender women, or non-binary individuals.

Solis wrote that 'the saturation of vagina-related messages and imagery set the tone for a march that would focus acutely on genitalia at the expense of the transgender community.'

Many of the signs that were carried at the protest had messages that said 'P***y grabs back', 'Resistance is Fertile' and 'P***y power', sending a clear and oppressive message to trans women, that they do not count, she said.

The signs, it seems, were largely in reference to President Trump's infamous comments made during an Access Hollywood taping in which he talks about women in derogatory terms, saying he 'grabs them by the p***y.'

Solis's article argued that TERF's equate womanhood with having female reproductive organs, and that this brand of feminists believe that 'trans women are actually men in disguise trying to infiltrate their spaces'.

She also commented specifically on the prominence of the 'p***yhats', which were created by two women in Los Angeles and became the unofficial accessory of the Women's March on Washington.

She interviewed a variety of women who took issue with this.

One non-binary student from Ohio, Sam Forrey, and girlfriend Lillian McDaniel, a trans woman, commented that safety was a factor they had to take into account when deciding whether or not to attend the march.

Forrey told Solis that because legally McDaniel is registered as male, she worried that if she were to be arrested she would be placed in a jail with other men.

Though McDaniel initially intended to attend the march irregardless of these safety concerns, she said that she was turned off when she realized people were using that as an excuse to invoke 'genital based womanhood'.

McDaniel said: 'I think it ended up being a white cis women march, there were other marginalized communities there, but it didn't seem like they were the focus.'

However, Solis does credit the marches for their inclusion and feature of trans women, such as Laverne Cox in Los Angeles, and Janet Mock in Washington.

Cox spoke at the Los Angeles march, commenting on North Carolina's House Bill 2, which requires state residents to use the bathroom that coincides with the sex listed on their birth certificate, reported Solis.

Cox said: 'If you are a girl like me, a woman like me, a transgender person like me, you live in a country that shames you, that stigmatizes you, that discriminates against you and criminalizes you.'