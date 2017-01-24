Ikea rolls out online shopping for customers in Queensland

By Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Ikea will rolled out online shopping for customers in Queensland.

The furniture giant will expand its services with collection points in Mackay and Rockhampton to open in April.

There will still be no physical store in the regional towns but all of the Swedish companies goodies will be available for purchase.

Multichannel Manager for IKEA Australia Michael Donath said the company was looking forward to see how the people of Queensland respond to their products.

'At this stage we're just launching the Click and Collect service where you can order online and within a week you can go to a depot within your town and pick up the goods at a time that suits you,' he told The Courier-Mail.

The online shopping service is being hailed as a huge win for the state with a number of new jobs set to be implemented.

The Click and Collect delivery service will come at a cost with a minimum fee of $59 dependent on size.

Click and Collect is already available in the ACT and Tasmania, but the only place where home delivery is available is the the ACT.

The furniture giants are rolling out the online shopping option with plans approved for collection points in Mackay and Rockhampton