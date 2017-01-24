How to double your annual leave in Australia

By Peter Devlin For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:04 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 01:04 EST, 24 January 2017

Ever wondered how to make the most out of your annual leave?

With a little bit of planning you can double your time off work, giving you an extra 20 days to soak up the sun in Bali, ski in Japan or simply laze around the house.

This handy guide relies on strategically making the most of weekends and holidays scheduled in 2017.

With a little bit of planning you can double your time off work, giving you an extra 20 days to soak up the sun in Bali, ski in Japan, or simply laze around the house (stock image)

Ever wondered how to make the most out of your annual leave? (stock image)

If you're a full-time employee in Australia and you've worked for a year, you are entitled to at least one month, or 20 days, of paid annual leave.

Below are the best times to take these 20 days off to maximise your annual leave.

Australia Day

Thursday January 26 is a public holiday, so book two days off on Monday, January 27 and Friday, January 30. This will give you a total of five days off.

Easter

The public holidays are Good Friday on April 14 and Easter Monday on April 17. Book off April 18, 19, 20 and 21.

This will give you a total of 10 days off in a row - plenty of time to nip overseas and back.

This handy guide relies on strategically making the most of weekends and holidays scheduled in 2017 (stock image)

If you're a full time employee in Australia and you've worked for a year, you are entitled to at least one month (20 days) paid annual leave (stock image)

Queen's Birthday excluding Western Australia and Queensland

The public holiday is Monday, June 12. Take the next four days off on June 13, 14, 15 and 16. This will give you nine days off in a row.

NSW Labour Day

The public holiday is October 2. Book September 27, 28 and 29 off, and this will leave you with a six-day holiday.

Christmas/ New Years

Take four days off Friday, December 22, Wednesday, December 28 and Friday, December 29. This will give you a total of 10 days off.

Easter: Book off four days (April 18, 19, 20 ,21) and get a total of 10 days off in a row (stock image)

Australia Day: Take off two days (January 27 and 30) and get a total of five days off (stock image)