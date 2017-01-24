Home | News | nine-year-old boy’s hilarious homework responses
nine-year-old boy’s hilarious homework responses



  •  A nine-year-old New Zealand boy was asked to write down 10 Maori words
  •  The homework came back to his mother with surprising and hilarious answers
  •  The boy included the name of a gang 'black power' as well as the word 'bro'

By Belinda Cleary For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:04 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 01:04 EST, 24 January 2017

A young New Zealand boy’s attempt at the Maori language has earned him an E for effort from his mother who posted his hilarious homework answers online. 

The nine-year-old boy was asked to write down ten Maori words as part of his studies into the country’s native language. 

But it appeared he could only muster four Maori words before turning to popular vocabulary. 

A nine-year-old boy from New Zealand was asked to write down ten words in the country's native Maori language A nine-year-old boy from New Zealand was asked to write down ten words in the country's native Maori language

The hilarious responses started at number six on the list when the primary school child put ‘Bro’ down. 

He continued with ‘Cuz’, ‘Nek Minit’, ‘black power’ and ‘Churr’. 

The popular phrase ‘Nek Minnit’ was coined by Levi Hawkin who is a skater in south Auckland. Black power is a reference to a gang in New Zealand and churr means ‘cheers’. 

The boy's mother posted his hilarious responses on social media  The boy's mother posted his hilarious responses on social media 

The boy’s mother posted a photo of the list to social media – and it went viral.

‘That’s how Maori’s talk man,’ said one person. ‘Funny it could have been worse.. Luckily he didn't know the names of the other 9 old school gangs,’ Lisa Richards said.

The original post received 2,700 reactions and was shared 235 times.


nine-year-old boy’s hilarious homework responses
