'I hope you like us, we're Asian': Pauline Hanson heckled

An Asian woman has created a comical moment for Pauline Hanson by asking if she liked her.

The One Nation leader was campaigning in Fremantle, south of Perth, when the Asian woman approached her.

'Hello Pauline Hanson. I hope you like us, we're Asian,' she said.

'Give me a hug.'

Seven News captured the funny moment as Senator Hanson walked along the main street of Fremantle on Sunday to drum up support for One Nation candidates running in the upcoming West Australian election.

The Asian woman waved her hand then went in to hug the Queensland senator before smiking for the cameras.

A male busker had earlier showed his disapproval of Senator Hanson's presence in the left-leaning city.

'Pauline, you must leave our state. Enough racists are here already. You can go, along with the rest of your cronies, out of this town,' he said, as an elderly woman told him to 'shut up'.

Senator Hanson brushed off that heckler on the street.

'I never even heard what he had to say,' she said.

'I wasn't interested in that, I was too busy shaking people's hands.'

Senator Hanson in 1996 said Australia was in danger of being 'swamped by Asians'.

The founder of One Nation opposes multiculturalism and has called for a ban on Muslim migration to Australia along with a prohibition on burqas in government buildings.

Fremantle is a traditional state Labor seat which the Greens picked up for one term during a 2009 by-election.

